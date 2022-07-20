Three Coaches Tout Logue’s Capabilities

FARMINGTON -- Not one, but two, even three Farmington coaches hailed the playmaking abilities of Justin Logue, who signed a national letter of intent to play college football for UCA April 13.

Before Farmington head football coach J.R. Eldridge introduced Logue, assistant coach Jay Harper, who served as defensive coordinator for the 2021 season, gave a nod to Logue while introducing one of his teammates, Caden Elsik, who accepted a baseball scholarship to State Fair College. Not to be outdone, interim head boys soccer coach Josh Fonville, on hand to introduce Logue's soccer teammate Maddox Sawin, who also played football, had high praise for the 2022 Farmington graduate.

Logue counts his family and coaches as people he'd like to thank and acknowledge for helping him attain a level of athletic performance which landed him a college scholarship.

"My family most of all, any coach who's ever pushed me to the limits, and all my friends because I've worked on everything with them, too," Logue said.

Logue's reluctant to talk about the fantastic catches that Harper referred to in his comments during a signing ceremony. Some of those receptions looked difficult from the perspective of people watching from the stands, yet Logue was able to come up with the ball. Logue wouldn't say any of those stand out in his mind, preferring to keep a humble profile.

He attributes making tough catches in traffic to "Just practice," and said "You create muscle memory [through the repetitions]."

At Harrison in Farmington's first conference game of the season Goblins fans were ready to write the Cardinals off with their team leading, 35-10 at halftime, but that's not the way it wound up. Farmington pulled off a furious rally by scoring 19 unanswered points in the second half and won 36-35 to break Harrison's long conference win streak.

"We just pushed through everything, we just [approached it as] new half, new game. That's how we won," Logue said.

Logue confirmed it was probably one of the most memorable games in his entire football career to date, but declined to elaborate further or revisit his personal highlight reel that featured key third-down conversions made possible by his pass catching ability where the Cardinals had to have a sustained drive to stay in the game.

"Really, anything from the season, every play leads up to a moment, any one that we got to, any play really led up to it," Logue said.

Asked what he's looking forward to in the future, Logue's answer is simple, "Just getting better."

In a later interview Fonville made no bones about Logue's value to the Cardinal 2022 soccer team, which won the Class 4A state championship on May 21 with a 4-3 defeat of Clarkville in the finals at Benton.

Fonville noted Logue became Farmington's leading receiver in football with receptions, yards and touchdowns. Logue earned All-State honors after reeling in a team high 48 receptions for 655 yards with 8 touchdowns averaging 13.6-yards-per-catch, and when he said he'd play soccer Fonville was elated.

"There's no one out there who matches his speed with the ball in their hands. Yeah, they may send a ball long and a guy may get to the ball, but I promise you, Justin's going to get there. He hasn't been beat by speed," Fonville said.

The Cardinal soccer staff put Logue on Berryville's best guy, David Tapia, a player who scored two goals last year on Farmington leading the Bobcats to a 7-1 April 27, 2021, win, but with Logue guarding him in 2022 there was a shutdown. Farmington won the April 25, 2022, match, 4-1, picking up a key 4A West victory that bolstered their confidence and set them up for their state tournament run to a championship.

"He just matched him everywhere he went and he took that kid out of the game and that kid's phenomenal," Fonville said. "Justin Logue has literally made the difference in our team this year. You just can't put anything past the man. You may think you have him beat and his recovery speed is just ridiculous. There's no one that we've faced that has that kind of speed."

Logue plans to major in business in college.