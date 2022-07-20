WCEL Obituaries for July 20, 2022

Photo: Helm

Essie Belle Helm

Essie Belle Helm, age 102, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, in Lincoln, Arkansas. She was born March 15, 1920, in St. Vrain, New Mexico, the daughter of Ben and Mary (Nix) Miller. Essie was the last surviving of 11 children.

She was preceded in death by husband, Bill Boyce Helm, Jr.; two brothers, B.F. Miller and Hoss Miller; eight sisters, Nete Onstott, Sis Turner, Clara Rector, Hazel Walker, Evelyn Simpson, Opal Parker, B-Etta Campbell, and Maxine Smith; daughter-in-law, Shirley Helm; son-in-law, Richard Layman; and one granddaughter, Rebecca Layman Vancuren.

Survivors include her six children, Lina Helm and Elaine of Colorado, Wylene Layman and Dan Hudspeth of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, Neil Helm and Jean of Lincoln, Arkansas, Bill Helm and Dianna of Nowata, Oklahoma, Mary Anne Cantrell and Lonnie of Lincoln, Arkansas, and Nancy Wall and John of Farmington, Arkansas; twenty grandchildren, Leigh Anne Helm, Shelley Guglielmetti, Alisha Hammersly, Josh Ryan, Kendall Layman, Jan Sievert, Paula Mutzig, Jason Helm, Charles Helm, Mike Helm, Kevin Helm, Whitney Cline, Lonna Gae Gault, LaDonna Dobbs, Lindsay Horton, Greg Wall, Chris Wall, Jennifer Wall and Cy Wall; fifty-four great-grandchildren and twenty-eight great-great-grandchildren.

Essie loved to tell others about Jesus and admonished her grandchildren to read the Bible. She enjoyed making beautiful quilts and blessed her family and many friends with the gift of a quilt. Essie leaves a wonderful legacy in these intricate creations that will be cherished for many years to come.

Funeral service was held Monday, July 18, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Lincoln, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Lincoln Cemetery.

Dudley Holmes

Dudley Holmes, 81, of Fayetteville, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Fayetteville. He was born August 9, 1940, in Harrison, Ark., to Lester Melvin and Bernice Isabell Hayes Holmes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Irene Ford and Ruth Holmes; and a baby brother, Robert Eugene Holmes.

Dudley was a truck driver for 43 years (mainly for Jones Truck Lines and ABF). He was an avid horseman. He loved horses and mules. His mules were used to pull his wagon. Dudley and Dian rode horses all across the country. He became a world class show-pig feeder for his granddaughters. Dudley traveled up and down the road many miles with them. He was never without a joke. He was not one to take life too seriously. Dudley was loyal to a fault.

He is survived by his wife, Dian Hopper Holmes of the home; two daughters, Velvet Holmes of Fayetteville and Dawn Mabry and husband, Jeremy of Farmington; a sister, Margaret Ann Holli-day-Hicks (Marvin); a brother, Lester Melvin Holmes, Jr. (Shirley); three granddaughters, Chloe, Lizzie, and Harlie Mabry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Crystal Hills Family Fellowship in Elkins, 10602 AR-16 Elkins AR 72727, with Pastor Seth Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E. Longview St. Fayetteville AR 72703, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105, or www.stjude.org

