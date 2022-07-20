When Not To Take A Bull By Its Horns

Common sense, the handiest tool at a cowboy's disposal, while handing challenges of dealing with rough stock means knowing not when to take the bull by the horns.

That confrontation appeared imminent at the "Hometown Throw Down Mini Buckout" Lincoln series held on July 2 at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena when one critter used in the "Novice Division" for ages 15-to-19 wasn't inclined to be herded into the pen after unseating its rider, Jackson Dyer.

When pickup man, Duane Butler, lassoed it trying to pull the bull towards the pen, the bull displayed its strength by pulling Butler off his horse.

As the cowboy now afoot stared down the bull, rodeo announcer Jeremy Weir, summed up the moment, "Run Forest, run."

At that point Butler let go of the rope, preferring a less painful solution, and took off with little to hide behind except a cloud of dust stirred up by the bull's Tasmanian Devilish behavior. His partner rode interference for him. That was enough to divert the bull's attention and get its anger calmed that had been focused on Butler.

After avoiding the bull, Butler cowboyed up, remounted his horse, and eventually persuaded the bull to leave without any further ruckus.

Butler wasn't only protecting himself, his quick actions to diffuse the situation shielded his son, Cole, who had earlier in the event successfully twice ridden mini bulls while competing in the "Walk-in Trot" category for ages five and under, from witnessing a potential calamity.

No father wants to expose his son to toxic memories of watching his dad get gored by a bull, especially when the youngster fearlessly demonstrates a keen interest in acquiring the skills of bull riding for himself.

In Cole's age group, he only has to stay six seconds on board the mini bull, which checks in around 500 to 800 pounds, carrying considerably less weight than the bulls used by professional bull riders that weigh more than 1,800 pounds.

Lincoln Riding Club board member Drew Clawson explains the disposition of the mini bulls as "basically your every day pets that most of your young kids, you trust them around the farm."

Cole scored 67 on his first ride of the day and then rode the mini bull known as "Cookie Monster" scoring 64 points while chasing points leaders Scotty Lemond's 30 and Eli Craig's 27 points. After his two good rides July 2, Cole was third in the "Walk-in-Trot" division with 26 points still hoping to get first or second with two events left and win either a buckle or commemorative knife from the "Lincoln Series."

Duane Butler dismounted and kept a watchful eye on the action when Cole competed. The bull fighters pull the youngsters off the mini bull once their ride is completed making sure no one gets injured, and by the time Cole finished his second mini bull ride he threw his arms open and ran to daddy.

That was fresh in Duane's mind when he stared down the junior bull after it yanked him off his horse minutes later.

There was no sense in ruining a good day at the rodeo with foolish heroics.

Solomon, the son of David, who tended sheep and became renowned for killing both a lion and bear while protecting the flock then later took down the giant Goliath, put it this way in Ecclesiastes 9:3-5 (KJV), "This is an evil among all things that are done under the sun, that there is one event unto all: yea, also the heart of the sons of men is full of evil, and madness is in their heart while they live, and after that they go to the dead. For to him that is joined to all the living there is hope: for a living dog is better than a dead lion. For the living know that they shall die: but the dead know not any thing, neither have they any more a reward; for the memory of them is forgotten."

Mark Humphrey grew up among a vast extended family of the Crow Indians in south central Montana. His Indian name, "Sings With His Heart," was given unto him by his late adopted father, Walter "Merle" Big Medicine (July 19, 1941 - Nov. 22, 2021), of Dunmore, Mont. Humphrey is a member of a federally recognized tribe. Humphrey's poetry compositions derive from a rich spiritual and Native American heritage. Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. Opinions expressed are those of the author.