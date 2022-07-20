Young Bull Riders Vie For Points

LINCOLN -- Area junior cowboys garner an understanding of what it means to be in the money as the fourth in a five event "Hometown Throw Down Mini Buckout" Lincoln series arrives Saturday.

Some of the closest competition developed among the youngest age group for junior cowboys as young as five riding mini bulls three events into the "Lincoln Series." Whoever finishes first in the overall standings after the final event scheduled for Sept. 10 at Lincoln Riding Club Arena wins a buckle while the runner-up will be awarded a commemorative knife.

The stock contracting duties are shared by "Wicked Sticks Mini Bulls" and "Double K Mini Buckers." Drew Clawson, Lincoln Riding Club board member, said the club maintains full confidence in both businesses to not only put on a good show, but to keep riders and animals safe.

"Basically they've done this before and we know the families that do it pretty well here," Clawson said. "The stock contractors are very attentive to their animals. They make sure they have plenty of water back in the pens. They bring all that and here on sight we have it as well. We make sure they're all filled up and taken care of."

While he's still relatively new, many board members have long-term relationships with the stock contractors, which provide a variety of bulls, everything from "walk trots" all the way up to livestock classified as "junior bulls."

The distinction between mini bulls used in the "Lincoln Series" for the younger kids comes in a scaled-down version, not as much size or spunk as the professional rodeo bulls. Mini bulls stand approximately waist high to an adult or about 36-46 inches. Mini bulls weigh between 500-800 pounds and aren't as aggressive as a regular full-sized rodeo bull, which weighs more than 1,800 pounds.

"The junior bulls, they provide a little more rankness to them, to give those higher [age group] kids that are progressing faster opportunity to get on something that's more realistic for an actual rodeo or junior rodeo that they're going to," Clawson said. "Then they range all the way down to the walk-trot bulls, which are basically your every day pets that most of your young kids you trust them around the farm."

The leader board in the "Walk-in Trot" category for ages five and under shows Scotty Lemond's total of 30 on top after three events followed closely by Eli Craig with 27 and Cole Butler with 26 points.

The Peewee division for ages 6-to-8 shows Cooper McBride in the lead with 20 points while Tyler Williams is right on his heels with 19 and Easton Pick keeps pace with 17 points. JohnLuke Sanford's 9 points, and Hank Brown, 8, round out the category.

The "Junior Series" for ages 9-to-11 has been dominated by Axl Hooper with 29 points while Clayton Davis has picked up 10 points.

Kris Wyche emerged as the early leader in the "Seniors Series" for ages 12-to-14 with 26 points. Landon Linder remains in contention with 20 points as does Mikah Wyche with 16. Three other competitors Caleb Carlisle, Jordon Davis, and Brindle Garr each have 9 points.

The "Novice Series" for ages 15-to-19 also boils down to a three-way race with two events to go between leader Sebastion Jackson with 30 points, Bryar Coody currently in second place with 18, and Dyer, who's racked up 16 points thus far. Blayde Verdin has 9 points and Bryar Young, 8.

According to its website, the Lincoln Riding Club is a place worthy of bringing families for entertainment with this statement posted online, "We strive to encourage and support your love of horses and the sport of rodeo. The LRC is a place where horse lovers of all levels are welcome. We work as a family to reach our community for the sport of Rodeo."

Lincoln Riding Club found sponsorships for this new venture. Clawson said the board keeps club sponsors advised about different opportunities that arise and they're just glad businesses are able to sponsor the mini bucking bull series.

"It's mainly just because of the culture around here. Northwest Arkansas people are wanting more and more to do with helping kids, not just their own, move forward in life and be able to keep the western ways alive. That's what we're here for," Clawson said.

The "Hometown Throw Down Mini Bull Buckout" starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena one mile west of Lincoln on U.S. 62.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Eli Craig, a junior cowboy, took his turn riding a min bull and scoring 64 points during the “Hometown Throw Down” on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena..

