MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER A bullfighter pulls junior cowboy Eli Craig off the back of a mini bull named “Cookie Monster” during Saturday’s “Hometown Throw Down” Mini Buckoff held at the Lincoln Riding Club Arena. Craig scored a 62 point ride. See more in sports.

Print Headline: A Buckin’ ‘Cookie Monster’

