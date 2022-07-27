A Chance To Learn About ‘Creek Creatures’

Historic Cane Hill will host "Creek Creatures" to help participants learn all about life in an Ozarks stream.

Dustin Lynch, aquatic ecologist with the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, will be in Cane Hill on Saturday, August 13, to acquaint visitors with the fish, crawdads, and other life that depends on Jordan Creek and the natural springs around Historic Cane Hill.

To participate, meet around 9:30 a.m. in the Habitat Visitors Center, 14327 South Hwy 45, Cane Hill to view some of the species that live here. Afterward, Lynch will speak about the abundance of aquatic life in Ozark streams. And finally, Lynch will lead a stream snorkeling activity to find crayfish.

Those who want to attend are asked to register free on the event page, https://historiccanehillar.org/creekcreatures/

For details on participation and safety information, please contact David Collins at [email protected] Anyone volunteering to participate in activities must sign a waiver, which will be available onsite. Participants will also need to bring their own goggles, snorkels, footwear (river shoes, secure sandals, etc.), and towels.