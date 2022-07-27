PHOTO COURTESY PRAIRIE GROVE PUBLIC LIBRARY Amelia Hutchins, front, and Emma Ross try their hand at a spinning plate during the show presented by Inspyral Circus for Prairie Grove Public Library's summer reading program.

Amelia Hutchins, front, and Emma Ross try their hand at a spinning plate during the show presented by Inspyral Circus for Prairie Grove Public Library's summer reading program.

Print Headline: A Spinning Trick

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content