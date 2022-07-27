Amelia Hutchins, front, and Emma Ross try their hand at a spinning plate during the show presented by Inspyral Circus for Prairie Grove Public Library's summer reading program.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
A Spinning TrickToday at 9:40 a.m.
PHOTO COURTESY PRAIRIE GROVE PUBLIC LIBRARY Amelia Hutchins, front, and Emma Ross try their hand at a spinning plate during the show presented by Inspyral Circus for Prairie Grove Public Library's summer reading program.
Print Headline: A Spinning Trick
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT