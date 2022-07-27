Blueprint For Winning State Championship

FARMINGTON -- Josh Fonville disclosed in conversations through cross examination of his language and actions a blueprint for winning a state championship.

1. Accept the assignment

Fonville initially hesitated to take the position as boys interim head soccer coach due to his lack of a soccer background, yet remained confident he could motivate the players to work.

"I am blessed, I love these kids and I love this opportunity. I'm telling you they've bought in to what I've preached about sports, about athletics, about discipline," Fonville said.

2. No success without successor

Fonville didn't neglect the program while getting everything in order whether it was obtaining new uniforms or ordering spirit items for the program.

"It was an interim position but I wanted to make sure that whoever was the permanent coach had everything set in place for them and it was already established and it would be a really easy transition," Fonville said.

3. Create atmosphere for success

On Monday, May 16, five days prior to the Class 4A state boys soccer championship Fonville made the following statement, "Now, when we win the state title on Saturday, when we get our rings in a few weeks, you can be satisfied for the time period until you move on to the next sport or the next season of soccer comes around."

4. Train from adversity

In Northwest Arkansas teams didn't have much of a transition. It was cool all spring, then overnight the hot weather and the high humidity showed up becoming a factor during the state tournament played at Little Rock.

"The blow up we got on Monday and Tuesday [May 8-9 prior to the state tournament], we got hot practices and I just tried to kill them the last 20 minutes of practice, just condition, condition, condition, just for even a half an hour of heat having to withstand that because I knew how bad it was going to be in central Arkansas," Fonville said.

5. Forget the past

Going into the Class 4A state finals Farmington had played Clarksville twice earning a 1-1 tie in conference play and losing 3-0 in the district championship, but that meant nothing looking at an opportunity to go for the gusto.

"None of that matters now. We are literally going into this 0-0, and we're playing our absolute best right now," Fonville said days before beating the Panthers, 4-3, in the Class 4A State Finals at Benton on May 21. "It does not matter what happened in the tournament championship for the conference or the regular season 1-1 [tie]. We're there for a reason and we're going to show everybody why we are."

6. Don't fear superior numbers

Fonville heard De Queen plays 20 guys deep before encountering and beating the Leopards, 1-0, on May 14 in the state semifinals. They rotated in six guys at a time, yet the Cardinals won despite only sporting 21 players on the varsity roster that included four freshmen and two sophomores. That increased Farmington's confidence against Clarksville in the state championship match a week later.

"Guys, you got to tell us. We got to know if you're tired because you're going to hurt us more if you're not being able to go out there and go [full] speed even if the guy that's going to come in for you, [his] skill level isn't what it needs to be compare to yours, it's going to hurt us more that you're winded and going half speed," Fonville said.

7. Violently contend

"I feel like a coach can coach and I brought in personally the idea of setting a program in place. My main focus was discipline early on and I was hoping, not that the kids were bad kids in any way, but just to set that, establish discipline so they could understand my expectations of what an athlete, no matter what the sport is, what an athlete looks like at Farmington," Fonville said.

8. Capitalize upon strengths

Mateo Carbonel racked up three assists, all on throw-ins against Pulaski Academy. Farmington maximized his talents in the May 13 quarterfinal 3-2 win over the Bruins.

"The first one when it went in, obviously we were excited, it was early on, but the second one with the header we were pretty shocked because of how big Pulaski was. They towered over us almost straight across the board and when he did it the third time I was, 'you got to be kidding me?'" Fonville said.

9. Uncomplicated game plan

"That factor, Mateo being able to put it where it needs to be and Caleb [Blakely] and Ettore [Boochi] being able to use their head. Drew White's done one earlier in the year. We do a really smart job of placement and Coach Rogers has come up with different strategies along with the effort between corner kicks, but really it's those guys being able to communicate together," Fonville said.

White scored on such a play to put the Cardinals up 1-0 just over five minutes into the state championship match.

10. Honor to whom due

Mark Rogers, an unpaid volunteer assistant, developed much of the strategy propelling the Cardinals past Wynne (2-0) to begin their state tournament run on May 12.

"So much credit goes to my volunteer assistant, Mark Rogers. His Xs and Os have just been brilliant for us I think and it really benefited us. He's played to our strengths for sure," Fonville said.

11. Cultivate camaraderie

Several players made a name for themselves competing in other sports, Justin Logue, White and Maddox Sawin played football, while Carbonel and Blakely started on the boys basketball team. But no dissension manifested. Each athlete across the board maintained a team-first attitude, and the payoff came in winning the state championship.

"Oh it feels great, I'm excited. Obviously it didn't happen in basketball but it happened here in soccer and that's what I'm proud of. I'm proud of my team," Carbonel said. "I know they have my back even when I'm up there on top up against the whole defense. Soccer is such a team sport and we all love each other like family and I feel like that's what's carrying us to the championship."

12. Make room for miracle

Farmington's two-year old soccer program rocked the Class 4A ranks by winning the state championship on May 21 about four months into its season, around a month behind many other programs which began practicing after the Christmas break.

Towards the end of January Fonville started actual practice. He took the position in December while finishing up football and started doing initial workouts in January.

"Man it's been so exciting to see so much hard work pay off," Fonville said. "I knew we were probably going to be a little behind because we really didn't have an offseason necessarily. But, gosh, they just put in so much work and they were willing to stay extra. They worked whether it was the weight room or on the turf, they worked their tails off trying to get better."

Mark Humphrey grew up among a vast extended family of the Crow Indians in south central Montana. His Indian name, "Sings With His Heart," was given unto him by his late adopted father, Walter "Merle" Big Medicine (July 19, 1941 - Nov. 22, 2021), of Dunmore, Mont. Humphrey is a member of a federally recognized tribe. Humphrey's poetry compositions derive from a rich spiritual and Native American heritage. Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The old cliche "defense wins championships" proved true with Farmington holding Clarksville to three goals while winning the Class 4A State championship in boys soccer on Saturday, May 21, 2022, on Everett Field at the Benton Athletic Complex. Farmington goalkeeper Steven Gomez, who had already graduated from Farmington on Tuesday, May 17, four days before the state championship match recorded nine saves including this one late in the second half. Clarksville scored 15 goals total in their previous three state tournament matches, but the Cardinals held them in check.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Reverence plays an integral role in a championship blueprint. Farmington boys soccer team, coaches and managers observe a moment of silence prior to a Saturday, May 21, 2022, state championship against Clarksville at the Benton Athletic Complex. The Cardinals prevailed 4-3 in the contest to conclude a 13-2-3 season culminated by winning the Class 4A State Finals.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/One of the keys to winning a state championship is keeping players healthy and Farmington athletic trainer Malinda Rector, shown taking her turn posing with the Class 4A State championship trophy in boys soccer, has become one of the best at relieving cramps and getting players back in a match. The Cardinals defeated Clarksville, 4-3, to win the school's first-ever boys soccer crown on Saturday, May 21, 2022, on Everett Field at the Benton Athletic Complex.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington interim head boys soccer coach Josh Fonville put forward Mateo Carbonel on his back and carried him off the field with the Cardinals leading 4-3 and 3:13 remaining in the second half. Trainer Malinda Rector accompanied the two off the field. On the sideline an official reacts to an inquiry by Farmington assistant coach Brian Dean. Two guys went down on the play, but Clarksville was awarded a kick 65 yards distant. Meanwhile volunteer assistant coach Mark Rogers (black shirt) and athletic director Beau Thompson try to interpret the call. Farmington junior forward Jorge Cervantes (right) was on the bench when the incident occurred but checked back in. Farmington coaches, players and other personnel wisely kept their cools during the situation and the Cardinals held on for a 4-3 victory to win the Class 4A State championship on Saturday, May 21, 2022, on Everett Field at the Benton Athletic Complex.



