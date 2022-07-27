Dobbs Honored As PG Female Athlete Of Year

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Trinity Dobbs' consummate team play during her senior season makes the 2022 graduate the Enterprise-Leader's selection as Female Athlete-of-the-Year at Prairie Grove.

During her senior season Dobbs finally accomplished her dream by taking the Lady Tigers to the state tournament where they advanced to the Class 4A State semifinals, a lofty climb that seemed nearly impossible to ascend when looking at Prairie Grove's mediocre 12-10 regular season record including a 4-8 finish in the 4A-1.

One-Point Losses

Dobbs and the Lady Tigers girls basketball endured some rough stretches during the regular season.

Prairie Grove sustained a one point, 49-48, home court loss to Pea Ridge on Friday, Jan. 7, when they couldn't score in the last 12 seconds after Leah Telegemier made one of two free throws to push Pea Ridge into the lead.

For the Prairie Grove girls, missing a last-second shot felt like deja vu.

Back-to-back conference losses mirrored each other somewhat. Dobbs and Lexi Henry hit double figures in both games. Dobbs had 20 and Henry 13 against Pea Ridge. They scored 11 points apiece four days later in a 38-37 loss at Gentry.

There were also some distinct differences between the two games.

Prairie Grove fought back from a 29-16 halftime deficit at home in Tiger Arena against Pea Ridge. Prairie Grove outscored Pea Ridge 32-20 over the second half and the Lady Tigers clawed their way back into the contest, getting 11 points from Henry in the third. The score was 40-32 at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter Prairie Grove orchestrated a 16-8 run to forge a 48-48 tie before Telegemier hit a free throw with 12 seconds showing. She missed the second free throw, but Pea Ridge held on as Prairie Grove missed a last-second shot.

Bella Cates led the Lady Blackhawks with 12 points.

Dobbs wasn't playing particularly bad. She made 6-of-12 field goals including 2-of-5 shots from 3-point range and the Lady Tigers committed only five turnovers against Pea Ridge, but they couldn't find a way to win.

On the road at Gentry on Tuesday, Jan. 11, Prairie Grove built a 24-18 lead late in the second quarter as Henry scored nine first-half points. The Lady Tigers were still in front, 31-24, after three quarters but the Lady Pioneers rode a 14-3 surge to build a 38-34 lead.

Dobbs countered by nailing a clutch 3-pointer to pull Prairie Grove within 38-37 with the clock down to 25 seconds. The Lady Tigers then pressured the ball and Gentry turned it over on a travelling violation with 13.9 seconds left.

The late foul strategy worked for the Lady Pioneers, who weren't anywhere close to the bonus until purposely committing three successive fouls in the last 13.9 seconds. When Gentry didn't foul Dobbs scarcely had time to get off a shot on the last in-bounds play and the Lady Pioneers hung on to remain undefeated at 18-0.

Dobbs and Henry shared scoring honors for Prairie Grove with 11 points apiece.

Post Season Turnaround

Prairie Grove rated as an underdog in the postseason in almost every game they played after finishing in the bottom of the conference during the regular season, but Americans tend to cheer for the underdog and the Lady Tigers played their way up the ladder one rung at a time.

When that run first started the Lady Tigers had to win three straight games in the district tournament to qualify for regionals. Those must-win games came against a tradition-rich Berryville team plus two pretty good teams, Gravette and Huntsville, that had beaten Prairie Grove decisively in the regular season.

"We had to get into a mindset that we were going to beat them," said Dobbs' teammate and classmate, Charity Stearman.

As the starting five gathered in the jump circle coming out of the locker room Dobbs made a point of exhorting her teammates.

"She would be getting us all on. She's not real vocal, but she keeps our heads up because we look up to her the most in basketball. So, yeah, she would get us all up," Stearman said.

Dobbs exerted nonverbal leadership and the Lady Tigers responded knocking Berryville (43-37), Gravette (57-41), and Huntsville (48-29) out of the postseason.

"Any time we made a small error or mistake in the game, she'd come up to us and pat us on the back saying, 'We got it, don't worry about it,' since she knows we don't like to have a long talk about it when we make mistakes, she just gives us a pat on the back and we're fine with it," Stearman said.

Prairie Grove played its No. 1 rival, Farmington, tough in the semifinals before losing 49-35 and then dropped the consolation game, 41-31, to Gentry. Momentum had been established however, and the Lady Tigers went from a fourth place finish at the 4A-1 District tournament at Pea Ridge to winning the 4A North Regional Runner-up trophy and went on to the Class 4A State semifinals.

Prairie Grove knocked off 4A-4 No. 1 seed, Morrilton, 39-36, and sent defending state champion, Harrison, into the loser's bracket with a 47-43 victory in the 4A North semifinals. They hardly skipped a beat despite losing the regional title game to Farmington, 61-42, and beat Star City, 48-36, and Highland, 47-44, in the Class 4A State quarterfinals.

"I don't think anybody expected us to be anywhere up in there but we all knew we could do it. We used to make a lot of mistakes but we fixed them throughout the state tournament. That was just amazing. I don't have words to describe it," Stearman said.

The dramatic run to the Class 4A State semifinals became the bookend on Kevin Froud's career as head coach for Prairie Grove girls basketball. Farmington ended the run by beating the Lady Tigers, 67-40, and Froud resigned after the season. Yet, the run thrilled fans and players alike.

"That was amazing. I don't even know how to explain that. It was amazing, I can't even think but it was amazing that we got that far. As we kept getting closer and closer to the state semifinals we had a lot more fans and supporters for that. Even people from other teams would cheer us on. That was really amazing, I loved the team, too," Stearman said.

For Dobbs and her senior teammates the run spiced up the Class of 2022's last year of high school.

"That was really sweet. I had a really good feeling that we would make the state semifinals," Stearman said.

Track And Field Exploits

At Harrison on April 26, Dobbs led the Lady Tigers girls at the District 4A-1 track and field meet. She placed third in the high jump by clearing 5-0 and eighth in the long jump reaching a distance of 14-6. She placed fifth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.01.

"Trinity, she did do well in district. Everything she ran in she placed at district," said John Elder, another long-time head coach who resigned his position at Prairie Grove when the season ended.

Dobbs is her own biggest critic when she doesn't perform up to the level she expects of herself.

"She wants to win and she's definitely got that drive," Elder said.

A week later Dobbs placed 13th for the girls in the high jump by clearing 4-08 at the Class 4A State track and field meet on May 3 at Harrison.