Enterprise-Leader Obituaries for July 27, 2022

Betty Lou Crudup

Betty Lou Crudup, 86, of Fayetteville, passed away on July 18, 2022. She was born on April 23, 1936, in Fayetteville, Arkansas to Bill and Gladys Sisemore.

Betty was a member of Center Street Church of Christ and was a woman of great faith. She was known for the chocolate chip cookies that she loved to bake.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Karen Hadley; and sister, Jane McWhorter.

Betty is survived by her husband, Kenneth Crudup; grandson, Ben Hadley and wife Laney; and son-in-law, Robb Hadley.

Funeral service was held July 23 at Center Street Church of Christ. Burial followed at Fairview Memorial Gardens under the direction of Moore's Chapel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gospel Tracts International, 2125 N Center Street, Fayetteville, Ark. 72701.

Shirley May (Ducker) Fleming

Shirley May (Ducker) Fleming, age 86 of Prairie Grove, passed away on July 17, 2022, in Charleston, Arkansas. She was born on April 30, 1936, to Charles and Mildred (McConnell) Ducker in Greeley, Colorado.

Shirley graduated from Greeley High School in 1954. She was working as a "soda jerk" at a soda fountain when she met the love of her life, Samuel David Fleming. They were married in 1954 and had seven children. Shirley and David lived in Denver, Colorado; Harrison, Arkansas; and Fort Worth, Texas. They finally settled in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, where they lived happily from 1972 until David's death in 2010. After that, Shirley moved to Charleston, Arkansas. Shirley spent most of her years being very busy as a housewife and mother. Also, she found time to babysit, make dresses, and decorate cakes. Shirley and David were active in the church, and over the years they were members of Lincoln Church of God, Centerpoint Church of God, and Abundant Life Church in Farmington.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Charles and Bernard; her sister, Joyce Fonseca; her grandson, Samuel Luke Wasdin; and her husband of 55 years, David.

Survivors include Shirley's seven children: son Denis and his wife Mandy, of Farmington, Arkansas; son Dan and his wife Melanie, of Tucson, Arizona; son Terry and his wife Carol of Oakdale, California; son Troy and his wife Leslie, of Charleston, Arkansas; daughter Leanna and her husband Keith de Laet, of Phoenix, Arizona; son Wendel of Los Angeles, California; and daughter Crystal and her husband Scott Wasdin, of Whitman, Massachusetts.

Shirley also is survived by 16 grandchildren: Christopher Fleming; Jefferson Fleming; Mylin Fleming; Brittany Ashley and husband Justin; Tresa Kennedy and husband Terry; Jessica Fleming; Arielle Motley and husband Brice; Audrey Gann and husband Chris; Nathan de Laet and wife Stefanie; Rebecca de Laet; Sean Fleming; Mia Fleming; Joshua Wasdin; Xander Wasdin; Matthew Wasdin; and Emma Wasdin; eight great grandchildren, Jazmin Johnson and husband Elijah; Jaeli Guerra; Tyler Stroup; Kaiser Ashley; Brett Kennedy; Michelle Wannemacher and husband Joel; Kort Kennedy and wife Logan; and baby Torstein; four great great grandchildren and one on the way; many nieces and nephews.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staff and healthcare professionals of Greenhurst Nursing Center in Charleston, Arkansas, who have supported Shirley in her battle with Alzheimer's for the past 11 years.

Funeral Service was held Monday, July 25, 2022, at Abundant Life Church in Farmington with burial at Scott Cemetery in Prairie Grove, next to her husband David.

Services were under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Home.