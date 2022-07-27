Eventful State Meet For Cardinals

FARMINGTON -- The Class 4A State track and field meet turned into an eventful day for the Farmington Cardinals with an individual championship plus a dramatic one-shoe 3200 meter run.

Temperatures in Harrison on May 3 ranged from a high of 62 to a low of 46 capping an unusually cool season for spring sports. The Cardinals made waves with notable performances among both the boys and girls teams.

BOYS

800 Meter Champion

Mason Gansz' time of 2:02.33 made him the first Farmington athlete to win a Class 4A championship in the 800 meter since Corey Hueitt, who owns the school record in the event.

By finishing first in that event, Gansz qualified to run the 800 meters at the Meet of Champsions at Russelleville on May 11. At the Meet of Champions, Gansz set a new personal best time of 2.00.52.

"I had mixed feelings about the Meet of Champions," Gansz said, explaining he rejoiced over setting a new personal best.

He replicated Hueitt's feat, when Huiett won the Class 4A State 800 meter race on May 2, 2013, by setting a personal record at the Meet of Champions. Hueitt set the school record of 1:58.97 at the Meet of Champions in 2013.

"That's the one school record I thought that would be the hardest to beat," Gansz said.

Gansz ran the second fastest 800 meter in school history at the Meet of Champions.

He relished winning the 800 meter because an earlier race in which he expected to challenge for first place didn't pan out.

"The mile [1600 meter] didn't go too well so I was a little bit ancy because there were some fast guys in the field," Gansz said.

Gansz placed fifth in the 1600 meter with a time of 4:39.13.

One Shoe 3200 Meter

Micah Grusing's gutsy performance stood out with him placing seventh in the 3200 meter despite running six-and-a-half laps with one shoe after he got cleated by another runner and lost a shoe.

Luke Flanagan, a rising senior, competed at the state meet throwing the discus for Farmington didn't notice it right as it happened, but like most of the team he's watched the incident several times on video since.

"It was really weird. His foot got pretty torn up from running without a shoe on. I saw him kind of stumble and the shoe came off. He almost fell into another lane and hit some people, but he was able to keep going and he finished his race," Flanagan said.

Grusing finished the race in 10:20.45, one second off his personal best of 10:19.81 set April 14 at Gravette's Lion Invitational.

"He was pretty disappointed about it because he didn't do as good as he wanted to but it was still pretty impressive, just the drive and the endurance to keep going because his foot was getting pretty ripped up. The track material is a much harder surface to run on [barefoot]. It's much rougher than most people think it is," Flanagan said.

Junior Inertia Mugethi placed eighth in the 3200 meter with a time of 10:30.31.

More Placings

Taylor Michie cleared 12-06.00 to place third in the pole vault competition. Junior Josh Blakley's triple jump of 41-01.00 placed fifth. He cleared 6-feet to claim seventh place in the high jump, and 19-11.70, which placed eighth in the long jump. The boys 4x800 relay team placed third with a time of 8:51.36.

GIRLS

Sophomore Cailey Ramaker placed second in the long jump by clearing 16-03.75, third in the triple jump by reaching a distance of 34-09.50, eighth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.29, and eighth in the 100 meter hurdles finishing in 18.17.

Sophomore Lexi Carter placed seventh in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 51.74.

Another sophomore, Rachel Harper, ran the 800 meter in 2:39.81, which placed her in the eighth spot.

The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Xaiyln Young, Ramaker, Lynley Bowen, and Carter captured second place with a time of 52.54. The girls 4x200 meter team placed fifth with a time of 1:55.03.

FILE PHOTO/Farmington 2022 graduate Mason Gansz won a Class 4A State championship by winning the 800 meter run with a time of 2:02.33 at the state meet on May 3, 2022, at Harrison two weeks before he graduated. Gansz signed a national letter of intent to compete in distance running for Colorado Christian University near the end of his senior year on April 13, 2022, at Cardinal Arena. He also placed fifth in the 1600 meter run at state with a time of 4:39.13.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2022 graduate Micah Grusing excelled in both cross country in the fall as well as track and field in the spring at Farmington. Grusing signed a national letter of intent to compete in distance running for Northwest Arkansas Community College, of Bentonville, near the end of his senior year on April 13, 2022, at Cardinal Arena. He placed seventh in the 3200 meter run at state with a time of 10:20.45 on May 3, 2022, at Harrison and 20th at the Class 4A State cross country meet at Hot Springs on Nov. 5, 2021.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Team moms represent important people working behind the scenes helping student-athletes succeed. Kelli Gansz, mother of Farmington 2022 graduate Mason Gansz (right), not only supported her son, who won indoor state championships in the 800 meter and 3200 meter runs in February, and more recently the outdoor 800 meter state championship, but also cheered on Mason's close friend and classmate, Micah Grusing, who ran all but the first 550 meters of a 3200 meter run with one shoe during the Class 4A State track and field on May 3, 2022, at Harrison. Both Cardinals made All-State and will continue their distance running careers in college.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2022 graduate Mason Gansz became the first Farmington runner since 2013 to win a state championship in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:02.33 during the Class 4A State track and field on May 3, 2022, at Harrison. Gansz qualified for the Meet of Champions on May 11 at Russellville and set a new personal best time of 2.00.52.

