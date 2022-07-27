Fayetteville Council Tables Ordinance To Amend Water And Sewer Rates

FARMINGTON -- Fayetteville City Council last week unanimously tabled an ordinance to amend its water and sewer rates until its Dec. 6 meeting.

The council voted to table following a public hearing on the ordinance, which proposes to raise rates for customers outside the city, including Farmington customers, while decreasing rates for Fayetteville customers.

The ordinance called for the new rates to take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Fayetteville city staff and the city's Water and Sewer Committee recommended tabling the ordinance, as well as Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan.

"It became clear to me that we have more work to do on this ordinance," Jordan said following the July 19 public hearing.

The proposed rates were based on a water and wastewater comprehensive rate study prepared for the city of Fayetteville by Black & Veatch, an engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan.

Anna White with Black & Veatch spoke first during the public hearing, explaining that the study was a "cost of service" rates study using two industry standard manuals.

She said the existing rates do not reflect the cost of service and factors that have to be taken into consideration include Fayetteville's rate of return on its investment for water and sewer and the risk the city is taking to provide services to other communities.

White also noted, though, that the firm's recommendations are guidelines the city can use. She said other factors the city council can consider are existing contracts and impacts on customers.

Paul Becker, Fayetteville's chief financial officer, recommended tabling the ordinance because Fayetteville's contract with Farmington for water and sewer has expired and needs to be renegotiated.

Tabling until Dec. 6 would give time to work on a new contract, have Black & Veatch look at its rate study again and discuss some of the other issues brought up about the study, Becker said.

Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn spoke during the public hearing about the ordinance.

Penn pointed out that Farmington and Fayetteville have been "joined at the hip" for water and sewer service for more than 40 years.

"The city of Farmington has no other options. We can't build a sewer plant. We can't get our water from any other place. So we're together. We're partners," Penn told Fayetteville council members. "We're had a great partnership and a great relationship all those 40-plus years."

He emphasized that Farmington uses a minority percentage of the water and sewer system. Fayetteville residents are the majority users.

"I'm trying to figure out how am I going to pay extra for being a minority user of the system. I can't really grasp that fact," he said.

In addition, Penn said Fayetteville does not have a cost as far as risk from Farmington.

"We're going to be there. We've got to rely on you for water and sewer."

Penn also noted Farmington has invested $6.5 million in sewer upgrades and construction, including a lift station and new lines, that are being used by Farmington citizens as well as Fayetteville citizens.

Jordan thanked those who spoke during the public hearing as well as those who emailed comments to the city about the ordinance.

"We're going to take our time and we're going to work this thing out," Jordan said in closing the discussion on the ordinance.

Penn emailed Farmington City Council members the next day about the meeting and said he believes the extra time will allow Farmington city officials to renegotiate the contract with changes that will be better for the city and its citizens.

A new contract will have to be approved by both Farmington and Fayetteville city councils.

The additional time also will allow both cities to have a more extensive discussion about the rate study and the areas where Farmington disagrees, Penn said.

"Steve Tennant (city attorney) and I feel confident that we can reach an agreeable contract and adjustments to their rate study," Penn wrote to Farmington council members.