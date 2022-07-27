Fayetteville Man Arrested For Stalking

FARMINGTON -- Farmington police on July 20 arrested Jordan Ashworth, 30, of Fayetteville in connection with stalking, DWI, speeding and failure to signal a lane change, according to a Farmington preliminary report.

According to the report, Ashworth placed an Apple air tag on his ex-girlfriend's vehicle while he had been working on it.

The victim, a Farmington resident, said she received an alert to an air tag on her phone while she was at a restaurant. She said she returned home and noticed that the air tag was still tracking on her location. She said she tried to locate the tag and when she couldn't find it, she called the police.

The victim brought her vehicle to the city shop where it was placed on a lift and the officer, Cpl. Jason Cooper, found the tag under the back seat. As soon as the tag was found, Ashworth called the victim, according to the report. Ashworth drove by the city shop and then began speeding away.

Police stopped Ashworth and the officer noticed Ashworth had red, bloodshot, watery eyes and admitted that he had been drinking.

Ashworth was asked to perform a battery of tests and performed in a manner consistent with an intoxicated person, according to the report.

The report said that Ashworth admitted to placing the air tag on the vehicle and said he did not think it was illegal.

Police placed Ashworth under arrest and he was taken to Washington County Detention Center.