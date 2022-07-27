Moreton Headlines Lady Wolves Honors

LINCOLN -- Brinkley Moreton, who won 20 games as a freshman starting pitcher and bombed home runs, headlines a slate of eight Lady Wolves named All-Conference in softball for 2022.

Moreton was one of two players from Lincoln's softball team which reached the Class 3A State quarterfinals named All-State while eight Lady Wolves received All-Conference recognition. The Lady Wolves finished 28-7 advancing to the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A state tournament where they lost 6-5 to eventual state champion Ashdown.

Moreton was also named to the All-State tournament team and tabbed by Extra Innings as among the top 10 prospects in the nation for the Class of 2026 as a combination pitcher/third baseman.

According to its website, Extra Innings evaluates players at the position they are mostly likely to play or were recommended by club or college coaches. In establishing their rankings, Extra Innings separates the pitcher position into two categories, pitcher – primary, for athletes whose the main focus is pitching, and pitcher – duo, for athletes who play another position or hit at a high level.

Moreton does both. Moreton went 21-4 as a starting pitcher with a 1.503 ERA and 289 strikeouts over 144.1 innings while yielding 22 walks. She bounced back nicely from a blood clot issue in her pitching arm during the 2021 season. Her velocity rates at 65 m.p.h., nearly back to the 67 m.p.h. she topped out at prior to the blood clot scare.

The online profile states, "She has returned even more dominant," citing both pitching and hitting statistics.

Moreton hit two grand slams in one game against Greenland driving in 10 runs. She batted .571 average, belting 18 home runs with 65 RBIs and 63 runs scored. She added 12 doubles and 8 triples while drawing 32 walks.

Alexandra Torres patrolled left field and had the honor of playing in the 2022 All-Star softball game on the University of Central Arkansas campus at Conway. She was also named All-Conference in the 3A-1 for her work as an outfielder.

Moreton and Ryleigh Landrum attained All-State honors. They both, along with teammates Amber Bryant, Addie Pershall, Kristen Rhine, Lily Riherd, Saylor Stidham and Torres, were voted to the 3A-1 All-Conference team.