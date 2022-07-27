OPINION: Teacher Pay

I'll be more than amazed if the upcoming Special Session is little more than a dud.

Once, I was sure that Governor Asa Hutchinson, against all odds, was going to get his "taxes off the top tax payers backs," reductions in the state's income tax approved.

Now, I am not so sure.,

For a state leader who has had many, many special sessions go his way, as a really lame duck, this might be the one time these three-to-four day special sessions goes awry.

And how.

The 29 Democrats in both the state House and Senate have banded together to ask for a raise in overall teacher pay.

So what? One asks. The 29, and minority party in our state, often can band together to ask for what they want.

To paraphrase a line from "Gone With the Wind," Poke the man servant to Gerald O'Hara mumbles when Scarlett says she wishes she had the $300 to pay the taxes on Tara. Poke simply mumbled, "Wantin' Ain't Getting."

No, it isn't.

So here is a warning for Gov. Hutchinson, just because you want the tax cuts for the top 5 percent of Arkansas's taxpayers ... wanting ain't gettin'.

But I do think the Governor's lopping off millions for the state's rich will survive this challenge from those insisting the teachers need raises first.

I dare say, even today, teachers – especially Arkansas Public School teachers -- are some of the most beloved, most respected and poorly paid public servants among the state's population.

The remainder of this column, and I dare say every square inch of this newspaper, could not hold all the admiration for teachers that people in this community have for the teachers of their past.

Teachers, then and now, have the respect of the students and the community, but have not, sadly, always had the support for decent pay.

And, as much as I hate to say it, it looks like it has always been that way.

I was privileged to attend public schools in Arkansas when a cadre of the most intelligent, energetic and hard-working women in my community taught school.

Mainly as I look into the impending 50th class reunion of the Class of 1973 this fall, there were no other or only a very few jobs in the community open to women back in the late 1950s, 1960s and 1970s other than teaching jobs.

That meant two things:

First, we got the very best of the education, enthusiasm and hard-working mindset of a strong set of women directed at our studies.

And secondly, there was little migration away from the exalted position of teaching in the local schools.

As things changed in the job market and more and more women (and men) found other vocations for their education and job skills - there were less and less well educated and enthusiastic people looking to teach in school classrooms.

And as the best and the brightest began to move away from rural Arkansas and even out of Arkansas, our schools began a decline.

Today it is not easy to teach school in Arkansas – anywhere in Arkansas.

Today there are other jobs that pay as well or better than teaching.

And sadly, there are fewer and fewer college students wanting to teach – even as our school populations grow in sections of our state – it is in decline in other parts of Arkansas.

Is there a more noble calling than teaching school and teaching our children?

Some may argue that police and policing our communities are more important – of course, some will ask the question, but who is doing a better job – local police or local teachers.

Isn't that the old "chicken and the egg" conundrum.

If we have good teachers to teach respect and administration for law enforcement and all things good and civil, would we need as many policemen?

Teachers still count. Do they count more than the top 5 percent of Arkansas tax payers?

Not in this admiration, they don't.