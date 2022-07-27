Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Anthoniece Jones, 30, of Rogers, was jailed July 15 in connection with DWI, reckless driving.

Rowdy Ryan, 56, of Springdale, was jailed July 17 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Johnny Quick, 37, of Prairie Grove, was jailed July 18 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Terry Bradley, 69, of West Fork, was cited July 18 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Tiffanie Smith, 31, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 18 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Nathaniel Note, 26, of Bentonville, was arrested July 17 in connection with DWI, open container, no liability insurance, no driver's license.

Trya East, 39, of Lincoln, was cited July 19 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Brooke Hatchette, 22, of Fort Gibson, Okla., was cited July 19 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Charles Patton, 37, of Cane Hill, was cited July 19 on a warrant for failure to appear in pay.

Robert Archer, 58, of Fayetteville, was jailed July 19 on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Angela Skaggs, 38, of Springdale, was jailed July 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kody Cone, 26, of Fayetteville, was cited July 20 on a warrant for failure to pay.