Restaurant Inspections

Western Washington County

July 11

Pedal Pops

169 W. Main St., Farmington. Critical violations: One carton of eggs was being stored on a shelf above a fruit puree. Noncritical violations: None.

Subway

851 W. Buchanan St., Prairie Grove. Critical violations: None. Noncritical violations: Left front door does not completely self-close leaving a gap which is can allow insects to enter the facility. Right front door gap has been repaired.

July 12

Dairy Queen

310 W. Main St., Farmington. Critical violations: Sanitizer at the back three compartment sink was at 0 ppm. Noncritical violations: A cardboard box in the walk-in cooler used for holding bagged sauces has fuzzy growths. Posted permit expired Oct. 20, 2021.

July 13

Shave It

16998 Dutch Mills Road South, Lincoln. Critical violations: No water at handwash sink. Handwashing sink lacked a sign. Noncritical violations: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit.

Simple Simon's Pizza

308 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln. Critical violations: Spray bottle containing a purple liquid was not labeled. Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Container of chicken and a container of olives in the reach-in did not have date marking. No sani buckets were available to hold sanitizer solution for cloths. Facility lacks sanitizer test strips. Retail food permit is expired.

Winnie's

810 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln. Critical violations: None Noncritical violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Current permit is not posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Pedal Pops Food Truck, 169 W. Main St., Farmington; Harps Deli-Bakery, 310 W. Pride-more Drive, Lincoln.

-- Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette