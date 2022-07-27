Sign in
Square Dance Photos Wanted

by Lynn Kutter | Today at 9:00 a.m.

The Washington County Enterprise-Leader will once again publish its special section with photos of square dance groups participating in the Clothesline Fair. The section will run in the Aug. 31 issue before Lador Day weekend.

The deadline to submit photos is Friday, Aug. 12. Please email photos as a .jpg file to [email protected] Photos should be sent as a large or actual size with names of the kids in the dance group listed left to right.

For more information, contact Lynn Kutter, [email protected]

