Tigers Boys’ Season Ended At District

PEA RIDGE -- Harrison knocked Prairie Grove out of the 4A-1 Conference tournament at Pea Ridge by winning big, 57-22, on Tuesday, Feb. 15 leaving the Tigers with an overall record of 8-16.

Harrison hit the first two baskets and forced an uptempo game. Prairie Grove didn't start well missing shots on the run and throwing the ball away several times in the first 5:25. A large part of their problems stemmed from allowing the Goblins too many second chances with offensive rebounds.

Harrison got ahead 12-4 before Landon Semrad, who scored all of the Tigers' points in the first period, nailed a 3-pointer. Harrison missed a number of shots and led 12-7 after one quarter.

Prairie Grove's offense appeared stagnant. Coach Steve Edmiston tried to rectify that by calling three time-outs early, the third of which came 1:33 into the second quarter with the Goblins up 20-7.

Points proved hard to come by for the Tigers and they didn't reach double digits until Ryder Orr sank two free throws with 1:16 left in the first half. Meanwhile Harrison found their range and let 3-pointers fly.

The win advanced Harrison to take on Gravette (16-10, 6-5), the No. 2 seed from the West Division while Prairie Grove was eliminated from the postseason with the loss.

Harrison 57, Prairie Grove 22

Prairie Grove^7^4^4^7^--^22

Harrison^12^20^21^4^--^57

Harrison (13-12): Logan Plumlee 8 1-2 24, Gatlin James 6 0-0 17, Abe Glidewell 1 4-4 6, Blake Shrum 2 0-0 4, Timber Crenwelge 1 0-0 2, Kason Hilligoss 0 2-2 2, Kason Rogers 1 0-0 2. Totals

Prairie Grove (8-16): Landon Semrad 5 3-6 14, Ryder Orr 0 3-4 3, Eric Henderson 0 2-2 2, Conner Hubbs 1 0-0 2, John King 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 9-14 22.

3-Point Goals -- Harrison 12 (Plumlee 7, James 5). Prairie Grove 1 (Semrad).