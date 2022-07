An average of 25-30 people are attending the evening water aerobic classes at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park this summer. Classes are held 11-11:45 a.m., Monday-Friday and 6:15-7 p.m., Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Classes will continue through the rest of the season. Cost is $4/class or $30 for 10 sessions; $3 for ages 55 and up or $25 for 10 sessions.