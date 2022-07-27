What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Back to School Bonanza

Online registration for Farmington Back to School Bonanza opened July 15. Go to www.farmingtonumc.net to register. The bonanza is free to kindergarten-12th grade students in need for the school year. Students will receive tennis shoes, underwear/socks, backpacks, K physicals, 7th grade physicals, haircuts and pizza to go.

The bonanza will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4 at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Road. Doors open at 4 p.m.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Back To School Resource Fair

Altrusa International of Washington County is sponsoring a back-to-school resource fair, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 30 behind Prairie Grove Elementary School. Children will be offered free backpacks filled with school supplies and bags of snacks and personal hygiene items, along with a free sack lunch and an age-appropriate book.

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday, Sept. 4, please call Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group, please plan on 20-30 minutes of song. Everyone else bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music.