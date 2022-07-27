Sign in
‘You Can Do It’

Today at 9:45 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove Aquatic Park has a new shade shelter for protection from the sun and heat. This morning, parents were using it as their children took swim lessons.

Children took swim lessons at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park.

photo LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Torrie Price of Prairie Grove teaches swim lessons last week at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park.
photo LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lifeguard Sydney Gabbard of Farmington does her best to coax Emmitt Styles, 4, of Prairie Grove, to jump in the water during swim lessons last week. Emmitt did jump in with a lot of persuasion. The pool has registered 108 children for swim lessons this summer. For the 2022 season, the pool has averaged 335 people per day in June and averaged 305 people per day so far in July.

