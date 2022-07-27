‘You Can Do It’

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lifeguard Sydney Gabbard of Farmington does her best to coax Emmitt Styles, 4, of Prairie Grove, to jump in the water during swim lessons last week. Emmitt did jump in with a lot of persuasion. The pool has registered 108 children for swim lessons this summer. For the 2022 season, the pool has averaged 335 people per day in June and averaged 305 people per day so far in July.

