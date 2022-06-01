Be Our Guest

FARMINGTON -- Disney came to Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary School this year and grandparents were treated to songs, dances and action from favorite characters, such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Snow White and the seven dwarfs, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell and Beauty and the Beast.

Nurse Tracy Vinson has been planning and creating over-the-top events for grandparents for 18 years and she's not sure how she comes up with a special theme each year.

"I start with what I want the stage to look like," Vinson said.

This year is the first time she's used Disney as the theme for Grandparents Day, which really goes on for about a week because each grade has its own day.

The school's commons area is packed each day as parents, grandparents and even great-grandparents come to watch the students put on a first-rate show for their enjoyment.

Each day, the show opened with a tribute to all veterans in the room and from there, a constant parade of Disney characters showed up on stage for the rest of the program.

Vinson read excerpts from a writing assignment where children were asked to respond to the question, "Why I want to be like my grandparent?"

First grader Dana said her Nana is a good cook and cooks the best "lusonya" (lasagna).

Another student said her grandmother gives "good desserts to us."

Vinson read other comments from the children about their grandparents: "She almost always says yes, even said yes to getting a puppy." Another one, "He's a good papa, so good he would not go to jail." Also, "He's a good guitarer. He's kind, hugs me. He drives me to school and he is a good driver."

This day, the show recognized Jim and Jodi Hendricks with Farmington School District. Both are retiring this year after many years working for the district. Jim Hendricks is transportation director and Jodi Hendricks helps out as a nurse and works in the technology department.

After the show, grandparents were invited to visit classrooms to see all that the children are doing in their classes.

Jodi and Jim Hendricks, who are retiring from Farmington School District, are recognized for their service to the district by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, or Mayson Rogers and Rowan Williams, during the Grandparent's Day show at Williams Elementary School. This year's theme was all Disney characters.



PHOTOS BY LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Snow White, played by Cheyenne Shirley, a first grader at Williams Elementary School, waves goodbye to all the grandparents, parents and others sitting in the commons area at the school. She is surrounded by her friends, the seven dwarfs.



Grandparents Day at Williams Elementary School this year had a Disney theme and Buzz Lightyear, played by Briggan Gooch, and Woody, played by Carson Davison, stopped by for the show. In the background, Lillie Campbell, who is playing Rapunzel, awaits her turn to be in the limelight.



Tracy Vinson, school nurse for Williams Elementary School, has planned and created Grandparents Day every year for the school. This year's show had a Disney theme.

