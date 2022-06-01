Commission Denies One Variance, Approves Another

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission last week declined a request for a variance of a building setback for a storage building that has already been built.

Andy Slay of 420 W. Tyler Road asked for a variance for his 12-foot by 24-foot shop building from the required 20-foot back setback. Slay was asking for a variance of about 14.5 feet.

According to the application for the variance, Slay started building the shop before he checked into city codes.

Commission member Keith Macedo voted in favor of the variance request. The other members, Howard Carter, Chad Ball, Judy Horn and Bobby Wilson, voted against the request.

Commission member Gerry Harris presided over the meeting in the absence of chairman Robert Mann.

Harris said one of her concerns was that approving the variance would set a precedent for other houses in the subdivision, The Grove at Engels Mill. In addition, she noted that the utility easement is in the 20-foot setback and utility companies need to be able to access that easement if necessary.

"We don't know what will happen in the future," Harris said.

The commission voted in favor for another variance request for three lots in Summerfield Subdivision, Phase 2, located at the west end of Wilson Street.

DRP Holdings, Inc., requested a variance to allow for lot widths less than 75 feet for three lots along a cul-de-sac in the subdivision. According to the plat, lot 211 will have 67.85 foot frontage; lot 212 will have 54.42 feet for front footage; lot 213 will have front footage of 57.61 feet.

The commission also approved a conditional use permit for Freedom Fireworks, LLC, to operate a fireworks stand at 233 E. Main St.