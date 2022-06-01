Farmington Graduate Receives National Merit Honor





Catherine Warren, a Farmington High 2022 graduate, is one of 22 Arkansans named as a National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winner.

A panel of college admissions officers and high school counselors selected the winners from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists.

National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state's percentage of the nation's graduating high school seniors.

The selection committee appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

Warren is interested in environmental engineering.



