Farmington School Board Approves Covid Bonus

FARMINGTON -- Farmington teachers and staff will receive an $800 bonus and classified employees will receive a 1.89% bonus as compensation for assuming new duties during the 2021-22 year because of covid-19.

Farmington School Board on Monday approved the bonuses as recommended by school superintendent Jon Laffoon and the administrative staff.

"We're very grateful to our staff, all our staff," Laffoon said in recommending the bonuses. "It's been a tough year again."

The bonuses for certified staff will come out of the district's federal covid funds, called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, and the total amount is based on $800 per certified employee, not to exceed a budgeted amount of $206,000.

The district will use its operating fund to pay the bonuses for classified employees, not to exceed $50,000. The bonus for classified employees must be at least $250, up to a maximum of $800.

Board member Josh Petree said he believed the bonus is the "right thing to do" and it's timely to give one at this point.

"It's well deserved for the teachers," Petree said. "I appreciate the teachers for everything you've done."

According to the recommendation, new duties because of covid-19 could include teaching onsite or remotely, cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and other areas, additional time related to social distancing, and monitoring facemasks and physical distancing guidelines.

Any employee who resigned or was terminated before May 23 is not eligible for the additional pay.

In other action, the board approved a $129,938 bid from School Specialty for furniture for the classroom additions at Folsom and Williams elementary schools. The district is adding six classrooms and bathrooms to both schools and these projects will be finished this summer before school starts in August.

School Specialty submitted the second lowest bid. The low bid came from Virco for $126,824, but principals from both schools recommended School Specialty because of the quality of its furniture and its customer service in the past. Moser submitted a high bid of $143,327.

The furniture includes student desks, teacher desks, classroom tables, storage cabinets, student chairs, executive chairs and bookcases.

The board also approved purchasing a curriculum called Benchmark Education for kindergarten-third grade for $114,439. Laffoon said the new curriculum will align with the curriculum for fourth-six grades.

The board gave its OK for the school district to order a 36-passenger lift bus for a lease price of $19,500 per year for a three-year contract. Laffoon said it will take about 14 months to build the bus and the school will not pay until the bus is delivered for the 2023-24 school year.

The board approved school improvement plans as submitted by all five school buildings. These are required by the state and Laffoon said staff spent many hours updating the school improvement plans.

Assistant Superintendent Stephanie Pinkerton reported that a committee is looking at land off state Highway 170 as a possible location for a new elementary school. This is still in the discussion stage, Pinkerton said.