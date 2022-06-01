Farmington Students Achieve Microsoft Certifications

Farmington High School students have been working to obtain certifications for Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Word 2019, Excel 2019 and PowerPoint 2019. These certifications are the industry standard certifications for demonstrating proficiency, expertise and skills in Microsoft Office programs.

Many employers and colleges desire these certifications when hiring for positions or admitting into a college or program of study. In order to become certified, students must take and successfully complete a timed test in the software for which they are seeking certification.

This year, 62% of Farmington High's Survey of Business students earned their MOS Word Associate certification, 46% earned their MOS Excel Associate certification, and 64% earned their MOS PowerPoint Associate certification. If a student obtained all three certifications, they earned a "Microsoft Office Specialist- Associate" as well. This a great accomplishment for these students!

Following are the students and their certifications earned:

MOS Word Associate

Matisse Ames, Sarah Anhalt, Hunter Ball, James Banks, Joshua Blakely, Claire Bouse, Gaven Brewer, Logan Brooks, Esther Brown, Charles Bublitz, Oscar Burciaga, Parker Cale, Makayla Collyar, Amber Comer, Levi Davenport, Madelynn Demay, Jagger Gordon, Shelby Green, Emily Gurrola, William Asher Hendrix, Kadyn Hester, Hamilton Hickman, Erik Hill, Guy Hill, Douglas Holder, Jet Hooper, Aidan Jones, Michael Kimmel II, Amelia Luswata, Oswaldo Manjarrez, Elijah McKinney, Anthony Moeller, Mason Noe, Brayden Penne, Kamden Petree, Subhapriya Pokhrel, Parker Reed, Breanna Reynolds, Miguel Salto, Audrey Sanders, Sara Sisk, Raynie Smith, Brayden Sparks and Emery Waddell.

MOS Excel Associate

Sarah Anhalt, Hunter Ball, James Banks, Claire Bouse, Gaven Brewer, Esther Brown, Makayla Collyar, Amber Comer, Madelynn Demay, Emily Gurrola, Kadyn Hester, Erik Hill, Guy Hill, Douglas Holder, Aidan Jones, Michael Kimmel II, Kamrieen (Mak) Manor, Landon Mackenzie, Elijah McKinney, Anthony Moeller, Brayden Penne, Kamden Petree, Subhapriya Pokhrel, Lance Pollard, Breanna Reynolds, Kallie Roach, Sara Sisk, Raynie Smith and Brooke Tabor.

MOS Excel Expert

Hunter Freed, Adyson VanZant.

MOS PowerPoint Associate

Sarah Anhalt, Hunter Ball, James Banks, Claire Bouse, Shae Boyle, Gaven Brewer, Esther Brown, Oscar Burciaga, Parker Cale, Makayla Collyar, Amber Comer, Natalie Davis, Jagger Gordon, Shelby Green, Emily Gurrola, Aden Hadlock, Asher Hendrix, Kadyn Hester, Erik Hill, Guy Hill, Douglas Holder, Aidan Jones, Michael Kimmel II, Jonathan Leon, Amelia Luswata, Landon Mackenzie, Elijah McKinney, Anthony Moeller, Emilia Patterson, Brayden Penne, Kamden Petree, Subhapriya Pokhrel, Breanna Reynolds, Kallie Roach, Miguel Salto, Audrey Sanders, Sara Sisk and Raynie Smith.

Microsoft Office Specialist – Associate

Sarah Anhalt, Hunter Ball, James Banks, Claire Bouse, Esther Brown, Makayla Collyar, Amber Comer, Emily Gurrola, Kadyn Hester, Erik Hill, Guy Hill, Douglas Holder, Aidan Jones, Michael Kimmel II, Elijah McKinney, Brayden Penne, Kamden Petree, Subhapriya Pokhrel, Breanna Reynolds, Sara Sisk and Raynie Smith.