Hargis Resigns From PG School Board

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Matt Hargis has resigned his position as a member of Prairie Grove School Board, effective May 13.

The school board has called a special meeting for May 31 to discuss a possible candidate to fill the vacancy. This person will serve in the Zone 5 position on the board.

Hargis, in a letter to school Superintendent Reba Holmes and board President Casie Ruland, said the decision to resign was not an easy one "but one I feel is best for myself and my family at this time."

Hargis said he enjoyed his experience serving on the board and was thankful for everyone's help and kindness along the way.

"It has truly been my honor to serve our community on improving our schools and I wish you all nothing but the best in the future," Hargis wrote.

Hargis was elected to the school board in May 2019.