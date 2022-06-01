Harrison Regulates Lady Cardinals To Regional Runner-up

FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinal softball team finished in second place at the 4A North Regional tournament at Morrilton. They played two games on Saturday, May 7, because Thursday's game got rained out.

Harrison (19-7) upended Farmington, 4-2, to claim the 4A North Regional softball championship in the second game of the day for both teams at Morrilton.

Jason Shirey said Harrison played a good ball game, while acknowledging the tough competition the Lady Cardinals (18-8) faced from 4A-1 Conference opponents this season (Gravette knocked off the Lady Cardinals, 6-5, in the district finals a week earlier), stems in part to a consistent high level of success attained by the Lady Cardinals.

"Obviously I'm familiar with Farmington and with what they've done over the past few years. They've played to a very high standard. Teams compare themselves to us. They think if they can beat Farmington it might give them an idea of how they would do at state. We're going to get everybody's best shot, there's no doubt about that," Jason Shirey said.

Harrison 4, Farmington 2

The Lady Goblins captured momentum early, scoring four runs on a 2-run home run by Kaylee Wolfe and Shelby Eddington's 2 RBI double in the second inning.

Freshman Morgan Uher (6-3) started in the chalked circle for Lady Cardinals, taking the loss despite throwing six shutout innings. She scattered seven hits over seven innings while striking out five.

Farmington also racked up seven hits but could only produce two runs. Grace Boatright and Remington Adams had two hits apiece against Harrison starter Ryleigh Keele, who allowed seven hits and two runs while striking out four in a complete game.

The win gave Harrison the No. 1 seed from the North going into Class 4A state tournament, while Farmington dropped to No. 2.

The win over Farmington was the Lady Goblins' second of the day.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Harrison jumped all over district champion Gravette, expanding upon a 4-0 lead by scoring three runs in the fourth, then replicating that output in the fifth inning. Katelyn Fleming homered and drove in three runs for the Lady Goblins with Wolfe chipping in a double and three RBIs.

Farmington 11, Morrilton 5

Farmington (18-7) avenged a 2021 regional semifinal extra innings loss to Morrilton by behind a strong performance by starting pitcher Kamryn Uher. The junior hurler went the distance, yielding five runs on nine hits with four strike outs.

"Kamryn did a really good job of competing in the chalked circle. Once we got the lead she just kept getting outs," Jason Shirey said.

The Lady Cardinals doubled up the score plus one beating the Devil Dogs, 11-5. Senior shortstop Remington Adams (4-for-4, double) led the way, while Justine Davidson drove in four runs for the Lady Cardinals, and the coach's daughter, sophomore outfielder, Reece Shirey, went 2-for-4.

"Morrilton is a good team. They had lots of great players but our kids really accepted the challenge. They were competing at the plate and making plays when we needed to," Jason Shirey said.

Farmington 7, Dardanelle 1

Farmington's first-round regional game against Dardanelle got rained out Thursday and postponed until Friday. That drama added to the must-win scenario teams face in win or go home playing in the first round at regionals.

"There was a lot of pressure there. They had a good pitcher. We didn't get a lot of hits but we put some things together, we got some walks, hit by pitches, that kind of stuff," Jason Shirey said. "That first game is tough, really a pressure cooker."

Kamryn Uher threw a complete game, surrendering only five hits while striking out four to earn the win. Adams hammered out a double, accounting for two RBIs showing senior leadership for the Farmington offense. Amia Carr also belted a double to drive in a run.

The win secured a berth for Farmington in the Class 4A State tournament held at Nashville.