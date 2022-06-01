PG Band Director Leaves On A High Note

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Gerry Nichols, Prairie Grove High School's band director, is closing out his band career in Prairie Grove with what he calls "my very best playing band I've ever had."

Nichols plans to retire from teaching in Arkansas, move to Oklahoma and is talking to a small school district in Oklahoma about starting and growing a band program there. He submitted his letter of resignation last week.

"It will be a good move for me," Nichols said. "Hopefully, after a few years, I'll eventually retire," Nichols said.

Nichols has served as band director in Prairie Grove for 18 years and has been in education 38 years. He's also taught band in Bald Knob, the former Glenwood school system and Pocola, Okla. Nichols was the band director in Waldron for 10 years before coming to Prairie Grove.

He's going out on a high note for the Prairie Grove High School band program. For the first time, the band received a superior rating, or a 1 rating, from all three judges at the Arkansas School Band and Orchestra Association state concert contest this spring at Bentonville West High School.

The band has received superior ratings from all three judges on the regional level but not the state level.

"I never thought we would make all 1's at state," Nichols said.

Overall, the band received a score of 82.905 out of 100 points. Bands are judged on a number of factors, including balance, precision, style, dynamics and blend.

This year's band had outstanding seniors that were leaders in each section, Nichols said.

"They were very strong players and that gives confidence to those under them," Nichols said about his leaders. "They were phenomenally talented in band and out of band, top notch."

The Prairie Grove High band program has grown from 38 students Nichols' first year to 82 students who have signed up for the 2022-23 school year. Nichols said he's had an average of 150 students for grades 7-12 each year, except his first year.

"It's been wonderful in Prairie Grove," Nichols said. "I teach to have young people you might have a connection with, either as a friend or a mentor. "

The band program is supported by the administration and school board and Nichols said he appreciates the fact that he's never been told "no" for any of his requests.

His bands have received four Sweepstakes awards over the years, and Nichols points to this as some of the highlights for his time in Prairie Grove. Sweepstakes are given to those bands that score a superior or 1 rating in marching, playing and sight reading.

"I've had some outstanding All State level students," Nichols said. "Those are just stars, someone who has a lot more talent than I have."

Reba Holmes, superintendent of schools, said Nichols, over the past 17 years, has "created and sustained a culture of excellence in the band program at Prairie Grove."

She added, "Yearly, Mr. Nichols has provided our community with a band that excels in marching while adding to the exciting atmosphere at Prairie Grove football and basketball games. While furthermore, allowing his students to grow musically in their concert performances."

In an email, Holmes said the district is most appreciative of Nichols for his work to build a program that the school and community "can be proud to call their own."

Nichols said one of his music teachers at the Arkansas School for the Blind inspired him toward a career in music.

"She had a way of teaching, and I learned to love music," Nichols said.

He heard a flute play in the march, Stars and Stripes, and knew then that's the instrument he wanted to learn how to play.

Nichols attended Waldron High School and the band director at the time, Mike Gray, mentored him. Gray also is a former superintendent for Farmington School District.

"I wouldn't be where I'm at if not for him," Nichols said.

Nichols struggles with vision problems at times but said his parents would not let him give up. They pushed and supported him throughout his life, he said.

"I was told I may have a handicap but I'm not handicapped," Nichols said. "I make it work."

He said he does the same with his band students.

"Band teaches them to overcome," he said. "If something is hard and difficult to do, it's also the most rewarding when you overcome it."

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Gerry Nichols, Prairie Grove High band director, leads a recent practice in his band room. Nichols is resigning after leading the district's band program for 18 years.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Trumpet players Lisa Coyle, Caelum Baxter and Zuzu Warren are members of Prairie Grove High Band.

