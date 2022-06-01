Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Jana Dunn, 27, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Michael Rodgers, 24, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 21 in connection with theft by receiving.

Karmen Messer, 48, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 23 in connection with DWI-drugs, possession of controlled substance, failure to yield.

Brad Tagg, 35, of Prairie Grove, was cited May 23 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tracy Anderson, 49, of Summers, was cited May 24 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Margret Prewitt, 58, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Veronica Kmieciak, 50, of Witter, was arrested May 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mitchell Lankford, 26, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 9 in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rennie Keller, 44, of Farmington, was arrested May 9 in connection with battery third degree.

Ethan Johnson, 24, of Farmington, was arrested May 9 in connection with false imprisonment, second degree.

Ashley Wright, 35, of Siloam Springs, was arrested May 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kristin Fortner, 32, of Westville, Okla., was arrested May 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Seth Cobb, 28, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 13 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Susan Flournoy, 67, of Farmington, was arrested May 16 in connection with DWI.

Robert Conn, 35, of Springdale, was arrested May 16 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Morgan Sharp, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kevin Bolstad, 38, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 16 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Ruben Serna, 18, of Farmington, was arrested May 16 in connection with violation of implied consent, DWI-drugs, headlamp out, driver's license required.

Samuels Elvins, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested May 16 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Weston Maggard, 28, of Farmington, was arrested May 16 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Dustin Holliday, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 17 in connection with forgery.

Johnathan Williams, 28, of Lincoln, was arrested May 17 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Carl Drake, 34, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 17 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Christina Tucker, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 18 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christian Hornback, 22, of Farmington, was arrested May 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Allison Davis, 27, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 20 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kasey Jackson, 38, of Springfield, Mo., was arrested May 21 in connection with DWI-drugs, left of center, inattentive driving.

Colton Couch, 26, of Springdale, was arrested May 21 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Jimmy Hood, 55, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 21 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Marti Read, 49, of Tulsa, Okla., was arrested May 21 in connection with inattentive driving, violation of implied consent, DWI.

Matthew Parson, 32, of Springdale, was arrested May 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Christie McKee, 45, of Lincoln, was arrested May 23 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Frank Lucas, 44, of Siloam Springs, was arrested May 23 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Jordan Julios, 30, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 24 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Misty Simmons, 44, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 25 in connection with public intoxication, violation of implied consent, possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Isaiah Williamson, 23, of Prairie Grove, was arrested May 25 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Adam Hatch, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 25 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Shannon Garrett, 51, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 25 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana.

Brandon Murray, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested May 26 on a warrant for failure to appear.