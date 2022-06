PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Aquatic Park will not open to the public until 12:30 p.m., Saturday, June 11 but times have been set up next week for people to come by and register for season passes, swimming lessons or to reserve the pool or pavilion for parties.

Employees will be at the pool during those hours to help with registrations. Following are the scheduled dates and times:

• Monday, June 6, 4-6 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 7, 4-6 p.m.

• Wednesday, June 8, 4-8 p.m.

• Thursday, June 9, 4-8 p.m.