Prairie Grove Hosts Football Camp

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Boys entering grades 1-7 are invited to attend Prairie Grove's summer football camp. Sessions for grades 1-3 will be held June 6-8, from 8-10 a.m.; grades 4-7 will get their chance to take part in the action from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Tiger Stadium in Prairie Grove. Cost of the camp is $40.

The camp consists of a fun, action-filled combination of football fundamentals, hard work and self-esteem builders, basic fundamentals for all positions, position-specific drills and technique, agility drills, how to practice with intensity, and competition. Awards will be given in many categories and campers will receive a camp T-shirt. According to camp director Nik Paroubek, every child will receive personal instruction, positive encouragement and a sense of belonging. The camp operates on a first-come, first-serve basis. Applicants will be enrolled when the registration form and payment in full is received. Registration may be turned in at the Prairie Grove Elementary School office, Prairie Grove Middle School office, or at the registration table on the day of camp. To participate, all campers must be covered by their family's medical insurance policy. Make checks payable to PG Gridiron Club.

Coach Nik Paroubek will be directing the camp alongside head coach Danny Abshier. Coach Abshier assisted at Harrison High School and junior high for three years before coming to Prairie Grove where he has worked for the past 30 years. Prairie Grove has advanced to the state semifinals in 1997, 2003, 2012, 2015, 2016, and played in the 2015 state championship. Youth are encouraged to become part of the tradition.

These coaches are joined by fellow coaches from the Prairie Grove football coaching staff, including coach Mason Pinkley, Coach Madding, and Coach Stelting as well as high school players, who personify the spirit of Tiger football and serve their team in a leadership capacity.

Although there's no full contact, campers get to try their hand at practicing a variety of basic football skills. They will tackle a dummy, learn footwork, practice agility by rolling out of a bear crawl, sprint and engage in punt, pass and kicking competitions.

Coaches stress maximizing individual effort going all-out during each drill, and not to be disappointed if a teammate out-performs them, an essential key for a football program being bumped up from Class 4A to 5A by the Arkansas Activities Association for the 2022-2024 cycle.

For more information about the camp, contact Coach Paroubek or Coach Abshier at 479-846-4228.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove classmates Corbin Dobbs (left), and Corbin Ball, enjoy participating in Prairie Grove’s annual football camp.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A quartet of future Prairie Grove Tigers (from left): Copeland Myers, Noah Barnes, Mayson Chronister, and Chantry O’Brien work on their footwork at Prairie Grove’s football camp.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Skyler Clinkscales punts the football during the punt, pass and kicking portion of Prairie Grove’s annual football camp held at Tiger Den Stadium.

