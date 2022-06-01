Prairie Grove Planners Rescind Vote On Conditional Use Permit

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Planning Commission last week rescinded a decision it made on May 12 and will allow a conditional use permit to remain in place for property on East Douglas Street between the police department and Durham's gymnastics building.

On May 12, the commission voted to deny a request for a conditional use permit for multi-family housing in a B-2 zone from Kerry Pitts.

The commission already had approved a conditional use permit for the property about two years ago for Dwight Bartholomew. Pitts has a contract pending to purchase the land and was asking for his own conditional use permit for the same piece of property.

At the meeting, Larry Oelrich, the city's administrative assistant, told commissioners that since the property was changing hands a new conditional use permit would have to be approved for the new owner.

After that meeting, Oelrich, through discussions with City Attorney Steven Parker, determined the original approval was still in effect for the property. In an email, Oelrich recommended the commission reconvene as soon as possible and rescind its denial of the request.

Oelrich said the commission, in light of the situation, discussed a possible change to the city's zoning ordinance that places a time limit on a conditional use permit. This would have to be approved by Prairie Grove City Council.

Pitts told commissioners on May 12 that he proposed to build three six-plexes on the land. He already is building townhouses in the same area.