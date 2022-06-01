Remember The Removal Bike Ride Underway

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -- For the first time since its inception, the Cherokee Nation "Remember the Removal Bike Ride" features an all-women team, while governing bodies such as the NCAA reevaluate women's sports.

It's not unheard of for members of the fairer sex to assert themselves and carry a banner in tribal culture. At 17, Nanyehi also known by her English name of Nancy Ward, picked up the rifle of her dead husband, King Fisher, and rallied Cherokee warriors to victory in a battle against the Creek Indians.

Her courage and decisive action led Nanyehi to the prominent role of Ghigau or "Beloved Woman of the Cherokee Nation," a position she utilized as an advocate for peace between the Cherokee and the American colonists.

Social Adaptation

Many Cherokee including John Ross, who became Principal Chief when a special council set up an election system to choose a leader in 1827, endeavored to abide in harmony with the United States government and its political subdivisions, but the state of Georgia and politicians like Andrew Jackson, who ran successfully for president on the Democratic ticket in 1828 sought to redistribute the wealth of prosperous Cherokee farmers, who had adapted to an American lifestyle while maintaining their own language.

Cherokee built comfortable houses, cultivated fields, and amassed an abundance of livestock. Sequoia invented an syllabary completed in 1821 putting the Cherokee on an equal social level with citizens of the American republic through a written language with a published newspaper, an established a court system, and construction of schools.

According to Lee Sultzman's Cherokee History revised on Feb. 28, 1996 and published online at tolatsga.org, an inventory of Cherokee property in 1826 revealed: 22,000 cattle, 7,600 horses, 46,000 swine, 2,500 sheep, 762 looms, 2,488 spinning wheels, 172 wagons, 2,942 plows, 10 sawmills, 31 grist mills, 62 blacksmith shops, 8 cotton machines, 18 schools, and 18 ferries.

Gold Not Good

Gold discovered on Cherokee land in northern Georgia in 1828 led to an unwelcome influx of miners. This was compounded when Jackson refused to honor the treaties which protected Cherokee homes, land and personal property from encroachment.

"During the two years following his election, Georgia unilaterally extended its laws to Cherokee territory, dividing up Cherokee lands by lottery, and stripping the Cherokee of legal protection," Sultzman states in his history of the Cherokee.

These lottery actions also provided Jackson a voting base he could tap into in his bid for reelection in 1832. On May 28, 1830, Jackson signed into law the "Indian Removal Act," authorizing the president to grant lands as yet unsettled by Americans west of the Mississippi River in exchange for Indian lands within existing state borders. Congress made this redistribution of wealth legal although the United States Supreme Court had declared it "unconstitutional."

Language preserved by the Library of Congress in correspondence from Alfred Balch to Jackson on Jan. 8, 1830 pertaining to the "Forced Removal" reveals gross prejudice, pompous arrogance and even a suggestion of genocide, "The removal of the Indians would be an act of seeming violence--But it will prove in the end an act of enlarged philanthropy. These untutored sons of the Forest, cannot exist in a state of Independence, in the vicinity of the white man. If they will persist in remaining where they are, they may begin to dig their graves and prepare to die."

Five Women Cyclists

Five Cherokee Nation cyclists including Emily Christie, 24, of Stilwell, Okla.; Kayce O'Field, 24, of Tahlequah, Okla.; Jeanetta Leach, 23, of Rocky Mountain, Okla.; Madison Whitekiller, 23, of Verdigris, Okla.; and Desiree Matthews, 18, of Watts, Okla., will recreate the infamous journey known as the "Trail of Tears," which resulted from the "Forced Removal Act."

A Cherokee Nation press release announcing the send-off states, "Of the estimated 16,000 Cherokees forced to march to Indian Territory in the late 1830s about 4,000 died due to exposure, starvation and disease, giving credence to the name 'Trail of Tears.'"

Speaking at a May 25 event recognizing the five cyclists held at the W.W. Keeler Tribal Complex in Tahlequah, Okla., Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., called it an honor to witness the send-off for the incredible journey of these five Cherokee women.

"Spring ought to be a time of hope and renewal and building strength but in the spring of 1838 there was darkness upon us in the Cherokee Nation as we faced down the reality of our forced removal at the hands of the encroaching settlers and the United States government," Chief Hoskin said.

Hoskin described leadership demonstrated by Cherokee women recognized as leaders among Cherokee communities in 1838, who continued to do what they knew needed done in the face of hardships when their way of life was forcibly taken away from them and their families.

"Knowing they would be overtaken by settlers, they continued to care for children, they cared for ailing elders, they approached that dark spring with quiet dignity and a commitment to their families and communities. In doing those things to lead, they instilled hope in our people at a time when we desperately needed it," Chief Hoskin said.

Trail Of Tears Route

The "Remember the Removal Bike Ride" spans approximately 950 miles along the northern route of the Trail of Tears, beginning in New Echota, Georgia, former capital of the Cherokee Nation, and ending on June 17 in Tahlequah, Okla., the modern capital of the Cherokee Nation. The northern route of the Trail of Tears spans through Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

The perspective of Cherokee Nation Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner portrayed the May 25 event as a proud day to see the cyclists off as they began their journey after many weeks of training and studying about Cherokee ancestors. The five cyclists joined seven from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina later in the week to train before their ride officially began May 30.

"We will stay on bended knee in prayer as they go on this journey, not just for their safety, but for more peace and understanding about what our ancestors went through, about what we go through present day and about what our future holds for each of us," Deputy Chief Warner said.

Memory vs. History

According to its website, the Cherokee Nation boasts a growing enrollment of more than 400,000 citizens, while the tribe employs 11,000 people working in a variety of tribal enterprises ranging from aerospace and defense contracts to entertainment venues making the Cherokee Nation one of the largest employers in northeastern Oklahoma and the largest tribal nation in the United States.

A quote by the late Lakota actor Floyd Red Crow Westerman, who played the role of "Uncle Ray" in the Walker Texas Ranger television series starring Chuck Norris as a half-breed Cherokee, suggests looking back into the past reveals one profound truth, history repeats itself, meaning Native Americans must learn from what's happened in the past and be prepared to boldly confront politicians, who entertain notions of engineering another redistribution of wealth to their own benefit.

"There is an ancient Indian saying that something lives only as long as the last person who remembers it. My people have come to trust memory over history. Memory, like fire, is radiant and immutable while history serves only those who seek to control it, those who douse the flame of memory in order to put out the dangerous fire of truth," Westerman said. "Beware these men for they are dangerous themselves and unwise. Their false history is written in the blood of those who might remember and of those who seek the truth."

Submitted photo/Cherokee Nation leaders, members of the tribal council, along with family, friends and coworkers of five Cherokee cyclists gathered at tribal headquarters in Tahlequah, Okla. to share well-wishes for the first all-female "Remember the Removal Bike Ride" team ahead of their weeks-long journey. The cyclists joined seven from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina to train before their ride officially began May 30.

