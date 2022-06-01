Slugfest Goes South For Lady Cardinals

FARMINGTON -- The 26-year sustained strength of Farmington's softball program makes it a rare day when the Lady Cardinals end the season on a two-game losing streak, but that finally happened.

Malvern turned the tables on the Lady Cardinals, motivated by a 15-0 pounding at the hands of Farmington on May 14, 2021, during a state quarterfinal matchup. This time the Lady Leopards knocked Farmington out of state play with a 13-10 win on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Nashville.

That setback came on the heels of a Saturday, May 7, loss to Harrison in the 4A North Regional championship at Morrilton.

"We had a good year, obviously I'm disappointed we were not able to make more noise at the state tournament but that's the nature of the beast," said first year Farmington coach Jason Shirey, who took over the program after long-time coach Randy Osnes retired at the end of June, 2021.

Jason Shirey said the kids competed really well the whole year and there was only one instance when he felt the effort wasn't up to par. Farmington won the 4A-1 regular season conference championship and finished runner-up in both the district and regional tournaments. The Lady Cardinals finished 18-8 overall.

"We gave ourselves a chance to win in 25 out of 26 ball games. There are no complaints from the coaching staff," Jason Shirey said.

Malvern scored five runs in the seventh inning to end Farmington's bid for a fourth straight appearance in the Class 4A state semifinals as the Lady Leopards claimed a 13-10 comeback win. The Lady Cardinals achieved that distinction in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The Lady Leopards got clutch hits from Katelyn Minge, Ashlyn Fike and Lauren Golden, who each drove in runs during the late rally that erased a 10-8 Lady Cardinal lead.

Farmington scored three runs in the top of the seventh to overcome an 8-7 deficit on Isabella Hulsey's 3-run blast out of the ballpark, but couldn't hold on as Malvern pounded out 16 hits. Golden, Isabella Roseberry, Emily Minge, Katelyn Minge, Audrey Carr, Fike and Reese Dedman all had multiple hits.

"Malvern is a good team. They had some kids that had taken it on the chin the year before from Farmington," We started out really well, we just weren't able to finish the deal," Jason Shirey said.

Malvern mixed up its pitching, utilizing the duo pitchers of Carr and Katelyn Minge. Carr started and threw the first two innings allowing five runs on seven hits, then Malvern coach Darryl Baker brought in Katelyn Minge, who finished out the last five innings in the chalked circle.

The Lady Cardinals snatched an early 2-1 lead in the first inning when Kamryn Uher singled driving in a run to break a 1-1 tie.

Farmington added three runs in the third while bashing out 12 hits in the contest. Senior Remington Adams consistently got on base. She singled in the first, doubled in the second, singled in the third, and singled in the seventh.

Grace Boatright and Kamryn Uher also had multiple hits for the Lady Cardinals.

Morgan Uher (6-5) took the loss, throwing three-and two-thirds of an inning in relief of her sister, Kamryn Uher. Morgan Uher allowed nine runs on 10 hits and issued one walk. Kamryn Uher started for Farmington. She lasted three-and-a-third-of-an inning, allowing four runs on six hits with three strike outs and no walks.

One interesting dynamic the Lady Cardinals processed occurred with assistant coach Morgan Clark-Songer giving birth to her first child during the season. That took her out of the dugout, leaving the girls on the team feeling a blend of excitement while missing Songer's presence.

"The kids were excited for Morgan. She's got a bunch of babysitters now. It was kind of like dealing with an injured player. Morgan was still around. She made it by so we could talk to her and see the baby. The kids missed her, of course, but we were still able to go out and execute the game plan," Jason Shirey said.

He enjoyed coaching his daughter, sophomore outfielder Reese Shirey, who earned a starting position the year before as a freshman.

"We have an understanding. When we're there [at the ballpark], it's business. For the most part she did a really good job of keeping dad and coach separated," Jason Shirey said.