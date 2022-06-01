WCEL Obituaries for June 1, 2022

Photo: Templeton, Ackley, Sisemore, Prather

Henry Ellis Ackley

Henry Ellis Ackley, age 70, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Arkansas. He was born September 8, 1951, in Pryor, Oklahoma, the son of Martin Maxwell and LaVada Louise (Wall) Ackley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother, Peanut.

Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Brenda Cook Ackley; five children, Ladonna Coker (Scott), Leslie Holyfield, Chris Remington (Rachel), Tracy Remington, Angela Hackworth (Bill); fourteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; five sisters, Ruth Montgomery, Beverly Hite, Sheila Landelius (Robert), Easter Keith and Carol Bowling; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 6-7 p.m. at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial will be in the Prairie Grove Cemetery. There will be no graveside services held.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Sammie Sue Prather

Sammie Sue Prather, 73, a resident of Huntsville AR, died May 29, 2022, at home. She was born February 3, 1949, in Odgen, Utah. The daughter of Samuel Newton and Nora Bell (David) Carnahan.

She was a Christian woman who was well respected in the medical field. For the last 16 years she has been with Boston Mountain Rural Health and worked for Washington Regional Medical and Fayetteville City Hospital. Sammie loved and devoted her time to her children and grandchildren. Her hobbies were watching the Razorbacks and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan D. Prather; her granddaughter, Tristian K. Bashaw, and both parents.

Survivors include her two daughters, Tina Gage and her husband Tommy of Huntsville, AR, and Tammy Allen and her husband David of Rogers, AR; four grandchildren: Kayla Royce of Huntsville, AR, Cara Vaughan and her husband Tyler of Hindsville, AR, Eddy Allen and his wife Hillary of Fayetteville, AR, Brittni Widdick and husband Rob of New Hampshire; six great grandchildren, Hailey Keck, Kyler Widdick, Ollie Allen, Awnika Allen, Davin Allen, and Hunter Allen.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove with T.J Bennett officiating, with burial at the Prairie Grove Cementery.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 2nd, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove (115 N. Neal St. Prairie Grove). www.luginbuel.com.

Phyllis Ann Reed

Phyllis Ann Reed, 75, a resident of Lincoln, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, in Springdale. She was born October 25, 1946, in Decatur, the daughter of Glen and Thema (Ownby) Wilmoth.

Phyllis was a life long resident of Decatur. She graduated Decatur High School in 1964 and received an Associate of Arts degree from Crowley's Ridge. Phyllis married Roger Reed on August 6, 1993. She worked for Peterson Farms until the birth of her fist grandchild. She was a member of Falling Springs Community Church in her youth, after moving to Lincoln she became a member of the Sugar Hill Church near her home. She loved the Lord and loved to sing in church with her husband Roger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Roberta Wilmoth Wilson; brothers, Lonnie Wilmoth and Gerald Wilmoth; several aunts, uncles and nephews.

Survivors include her husband of 28 years, Roger Reed; one daughter, D'Etta Stephens Mason and husband David; one granddaughter, Kaya-Ann Mason and one grandson, Layne Mason; several kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren by marriage; She was a greatest loving wife, mother, grandma and Annie.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday June 2, 2022, at the Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial will be in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Arkansas. No graveside service will be held at the cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.

Bessie Imogene Shapland

Bessie Imogene Shapland, age 99, of Farmington, Ark., passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. She was born May 17, 1923, in the Sunset Community near Winslow to Miles and Jerusha Osburn Doss.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elroy Aldis Shapland.

She is survived by two daughters: Karen Shapland and her husband, Rick Turnbull, of Winslow, Ark., and Sheryl Dowell of Farmington; three sons: Glenn Shapland of Las Vegas, Denis Shapland of West Point, California and Dale Shapland and his wife Elinie of Castro Valley, California; eight grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Burial will take place at a later time in Sunset Cemetery under the direction of Moore's Chapel.

Pauline Sisemore

Pauline Sisemore, 82, of Prairie Grove, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at home. She was born Monday, May 13, 1940, at Clifty, to Jewel Dwayne and Aldean Wolfe Gilmer.

Pauline married Bobby Dean Sisemore on Monday, December 29, 1958, and together they were parents to three children. She retired from Tyson Foods and enjoyed working in her garden and flower beds. Pauline loved attending church and reading her Bible. She was a prayer warrior and would write all her prayer requests in her book and pray over it daily.

Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Sisemore; her parents, Jewel and Aldean Gilmer; and three grandsons, Curt Thomas, David Sisemore and Matthew Glasco.

She is survived by her one son, Michael Sisemore; two daughters, Pauletta Jordan and Ronda Glasco; one brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Jody Gilmer; one sister and brother-in-law, Donna and John Calico; many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Centerpoint Church of God, Prairie Grove, with Cody Chambliss officiating.

Interment will be at Ledbetter Cemetery, Japton, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pauline's name may be made to Gideon's International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251. Services are entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.

Fred (Freddie) Templeton, Jr.

Freddie Templeton was born on June 20, 1940, in Prairie Grove, AR. He was the only child of Fred Templeton and Thelma Lee Davis Templeton.

Freddie attended Prairie Grove Public Schools and graduated in the Class of 1958. He attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville and later graduated from the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science as a licensed funeral director.

He is survived by his beloved wife and high school sweetheart, Nancy Cornwell Templeton. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on April 29. He is also survived by his daughter, Melanie Templeton Sergeant and husband Steve of Lowell; his son, Todd and wife Shanyce of Oklahoma City; four wonderful grandchildren who adored their Papa, Brian Sergeant, Madyson, McKaden and McKinley Templeton. They loved their Papa and he loved them. He is also survived by numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved uncle, Ed Templeton, who was like a second father.

Freddie and Nancy moved to Dallas from Prairie Grove for him to attend mortuary school. After graduating, they moved to El Dorado where he worked for Rumph Mortuary and later for Wheeling Pipeline. After ten years in south Arkansas, the call of home brought them back to NWA. Freddie worked for Jones Truck Lines as Special Commodities Director and later for JB Hunt Trucking. He and Nancy are long-time members of Cross Church (formerly First Baptist Church of Springdale). He was a member of the Fayetteville-Springdale Elks Lodge.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove. Service was e held Saturday, May 28, at Luginbuel Funeral Chapel. Internment was in the Farmington Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.

Online Guestbook: www.luginbuel.com.

Sisemore



Ackley



Prather

