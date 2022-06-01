What’s Happening

LINCOLN

Summer Reading Program

Lincoln Public Library's summer reading program starts Wednesday, June 1, with programs from the Amazeum. The first program is at 10 a.m. for ages 3-5; the program at 1 p.m. is for ages 6-12; and the 2:30 p.m. program is for ages 13-18. Free programs will be available for families during the month of June. Stop by and sign up for the summer reading program.

FARMINGTON

Summer Reading Program

Farmington Public Library will have a Registration Celebration for its summer reading program. Drop by at 8 p.m., Friday, June 3 and then stay for a family movie that starts at 8:20 p.m. Bring your own seating and snacks, if wanted, for the movie.

Pickleball In The Park

Farmington's new community program, "Let's Move Farmington," will be pickleball at the tennis courts at Creekside Park, 9-10 a.m., Saturday, June 11. Equipment will be provided. Come learn about one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

All-Alumni Reunion

The Farmington All-Alumni Reunion will be 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170. For more information, contact Norma Dickerson at [email protected], through her Facebook page, or all 479-443-5286. Mark your calendar and plan to attend. There will be refreshments and good conversations.

LINCOLN

Chicken Rod Car Show

The 11th Chicken Rod Nationals car show will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at Lincoln Square.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Occidential Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast

The Occidential Masonic Lodge No. 436 will host a country breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, June 4 at the building at 114 N. Mock St. Cost is free but donations are accepted. The breakfast will be eggs, bacon and sausage, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and drinks.

Pre-K Registration Opens

Online registration for prekindergarten at PG Elementary School is now open. Go to pgtigers.org and select the "Student Registration" tab.

Kindergarten Registration

Online registration for kindergarten at Prairie Grove Elementary School opened up April 14. Go to Pgtigers.org and select the "Student Registration" tab to sign up your child for kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year.