School Board Discusses Possible Conflict Of Interest For New Elected Member

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board had a long discussion Tuesday about whether it would be a conflict of interest for a school board member to work in the district as a substitute teacher through an employment agency.

No action was taken and the board decided to seek additional legal advice.

The board called a special meeting May 31 to consider personnel actions and to discuss appointing someone to fill the Zone 5 vacancy on the board.

As the meeting was about to adjourn, board member Whitney Bryant said she believed the board should discuss the matter of a school board member working as a substitute teacher in the district and whether it was a conflict of interest.

Cassie Davis was elected to the Zone 1 position on the board on May 24. Davis received 268 votes or almost 55% of the votes, and her opponent, Trenton Dunn, received 192 votes. According to Jennifer Price with the Washington County Election Commission, results from the election will be certified in a meeting at 1 p.m. Friday. Candidates assume their elected positions as soon as they take the oath of office.

Davis works for Kelly Services as a substitute teacher in Prairie Grove School District and has said she plans to continue to do so.

Bryant said she believes it would be impossible for a board member to be impartial while also working in the district and that the board should consider a recommendation from the school attorney about the situation.

"As board members, we are here to hire and fire the superintendent and adopt policy and I think that this definitely violates, indirectly violates, Arkansas law regarding someone serving on the board and working in the school," Bryant said.

In a May 27 letter to Superintendent Reba Holmes, school attorney Marshall Ney noted that Arkansas Code Annotated 6-13-616 states that a person who is elected to a school district board of directors is not eligible for employment in the same district.

Ney said the statute does not expressly state that it prohibits indirect employment of a substitute teacher through a staffing agency but that he thinks the statute intended to cover this as well.

"The dynamic of a board member supervising a superintendent, while at the same time working under the superintendent's management of the district seems unwieldy and inconsistent with the intent of the General Assembly," Ney said in the letter.

Bryant said the board should consider the "spirit of the law," adding board members are supposed to serve impartially.

Bryant said she welcomes Davis on the board but believes she should substitute in other districts, not Prairie Grove. She recommended the board amend its policy handbook to address the situation and follow the legal advice from Ney.

"I think it's a clear violation. I think it's a conflict of interest," Bryant said.

Not all agreed with Bryant.

Shawn Shrum, who did not run for re-election, noted the law is "vague" on that situation. He pointed out Ney in his letter said he "thinks" the statue is intended to cover indirect employment with the district.

"I think you could call up 12 lawyers and get 12 different answers," Shrum said.

Board member J.C. Dobbs said he asked Davis if she'd run for school board last year and she said she didn't have time. This year, Davis said she would be interested, but she wanted to continue substitute teaching in the district through Kelly Services.

"Cassie is a strong personality," Dobbs said. "I don't think Cassie will let anyone influence her from doing what's right."

If Davis cannot serve as a board member and work for Kelly Services substituting in the district, Dobbs said he believes the board would be dismissing a "very good board member."

Dobbs admitted he's biased toward Davis since he prompted her to run, but added she does not want to substitute in Lincoln or Farmington school districts but wants to substitute in the school district where her children go to school.

Shrum said he believes the board should be "very careful" in making any policy changes because the people voted to name Davis to the board.

"We're seven members and there's only one vote per member. There are six other members voting," Shrum said. "Personally, I don't see a problem."

"I think this goes above all of us," Shrum said.

Shrum wondered if this question had already been addressed by school officials.

Holmes said she called Kristin Garner, attorney with Arkansas School Board Association, and Garner said it was not something she would suggest to do but since Davis would be working for Kelley Services, she would not be working for the school.

Garner, reached by telephone on Wednesday, agreed it does not violate Arkansas law for Davis to do both but said the practice could put a board member in a position where the person cannot make a fair or impartial decision.

"You cannot help form opinions of people you work with," Garner said, adding she expressed a "great deal of concern" should that person be elected and also work in the district.

The same problem could occur with any discipline hearings for students, Garner said, because teachers form opinions about students they work with.

"I'm sure this is a great lady who wants what's best for the school district. She just didn't understand," Garner said, adding that she takes calls all the time from candidates with this "exact question."

Garner said the Arkansas School Board Association trains new school board members and it strongly recommends that school board members do not even go to schools and walk around into the classrooms.

Based on her concerns, Garner said she would recommend the district ask Kelly Services not to assign the board member to substitute in Prairie Grove, or, she said, the school board could take the leadership role in passing a policy that a board member could not substitute for a staffing agency in the same district.

The elected school board member could decide not to serve and continue to substitute in Prairie Grove, Garner said.

But at the same time, Garner said many people can be substitute teachers but not many can serve as school board members.

"Being a board member and being in the school, there's nothing good that can come from this," Garner said, later saying, "There are a lot of things that are terrible in the school business that are not statutorily forbidden."

At the special board meeting, Dobbs pointed out other board members have spouses or family members who work for the district and wondered if the same concerns applied in those cases.

"This is the actual person, not the spouse of a board member," Bryant told him.

"She's already been voted in," Orr said. "I see some conflict there, yes. My opinion is that if this was going to be a conflict, this should have been done before the election."

Board President Casie Ruland said she welcomes Davis to the board and believes she would be a good board member, but added, "I think it would be hard to be impartial." Ruland said board members are not to be involved in the day-to-day operation of a school.

"I want to do what's 100 percent right for the district and everyone in it," Ruland said.

Orr made the recommendation to continue to seek more legal advice from Ney and Garner.

On Wednesday, Davis said she checked with school administration before filing as a candidate and her understanding was that it would not be illegal for her to do both.

She said she also understood that all board members were aware of it beforehand.

"I would always put the students and the school first," Davis said. "I'm going to take my board seat and go with that for now. I was voted in and I feel it would be letting people down to walk away."

Davis said she preferred not to comment further since she was not at the special board meeting.

Board Approves New Junior High Principal

In other action, the board approved its consent agenda for personnel actions.

It accepted a resignation from junior high Principal Joey Sorters and then hired Zach Vest as the new junior high principal. Sorters is leaving to be principal at Greenland High School and Vest is coming from Huntsville School District. Vest also previously served as assistant principal for Lincoln High.

The board also accepted the resignation of Gerry Nichols as band director and approved promoting assistant band director Michael Ferguson to fill that position.

Other resignations accepted were Kevin Froud as high school girls basketball coach and high school teacher, Sabrina McCollum as the middle school/high school art teacher, Miles Eubanks as network administrator and director of broadcasting, and KaLinda Stuber as a middle school teacher.

Some of the hiring decisions approved by the board were Amanda Lawrence as elementary school pathologist, Sheri Brazil as an elementary teacher, Rochelle Spicer as high school special education teacher and Erika Campbell as a high school English teacher.

Wes Mahaffey Appointed To Board

The board had a vacancy for its Zone 5 position because board member Matt Hargis resigned May 13. By state law, the board is required to appoint someone to fill the position within 30 days of Hargis' resignation.

Board member William Dick reported that Wes Mahaffey, who lives in Zone 5, has said he would be willing to serve on the board for the next year and would decide during that time whether to run for the position in May 2023. The board did not have any other names of people interested in the position. The board voted unanimously to appoint Mehaffey to the post.

Like Davis, Mahaffey also will have to take the oath of office at Washington County Courthouse.