Finally! Prairie Grove Pool Opens Saturday

PRAIRIE GROVE -- It's two weeks later than usual, but Prairie Grove Aquatic Park will open to the public at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, June 11. The last day of the season will be Aug. 14.

"We're excited about it," said Paige Purifoy, who is serving her ninth summer with the pool and her fourth summer as pool manager. She will be assisted this summer by her mother, Amy Purifoy.

The city had to delay the traditional opening over Memorial Day weekend because of a major rehabilitation project going on at the aquatic park. Due to a number of reasons, including weather, the contractor was not able to finish the project in time for the May 28 opening.

Purifoy said the pool has hired 28 lifeguards for the summer and did not have a problem with people applying for the positions. Retention from last summer was not as high as normal, so the pool was able to hire 20 new employees.

All are trained, certified and ready to start work, she said.

Upgrades to the pool, in addition to the rehab project, include a new concrete pad for chairs near the large, double-slide area. Previously, this was a grassy area. The pool also has ordered new chairs and other new pool equipment for guests.

The entry fee this summer is $5 for guests, with reduced costs of $3 for ages 5 and under and ages 60 and over.

Family season passes are $200 for a family of four and $35 each for additional family members. An individual season pass is $75.

Water aerobics will be held 11 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday and 6:15-7 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The cost for the sessions is $30 and $25 for ages 60 and up.

Lap swimming also will be available for $2 each time.

The aquatic park will have three sessions of swim lessons, with the first session starting June 20. The last day of swim lessons will be July 29.

The pool also can be rented after hours and during hours for parties. Dates already for filling up for the summer, said Purifoy. Cost for this is $150 for a party during hours to reserve the pavilion. After hours, parties are $75 per hour, with the concession stand an extra fee.

Paige Purifoy, who is a graduate of Farmington High School and the daughter of Farmington High Principal Jon Purifoy, is a PE teacher and coach in Jefferson, Texas.

She said she returns each year because of the family-oriented atmosphere at the pool.

"We have a good group that comes together and works together. It's like one big team," Purifoy said.