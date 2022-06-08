Froud Resigns, Launches New Beginning

What does a coach do when he needs a playbook explaining a transitional path to attain an inner peace transcending human understanding?

Kevin Froud, who accumulated a hall of fame type resume in 18 seasons as head coach of the Prairie Grove girls basketball team, recently boldly exercised his faith and walked away from a basketball and teaching career that provided his bread and butter for 23 years.

It's a move not everybody will understand and will likely baffle those armchair quarterbacks tending to second guess every decision coaches might make, but Froud's body of work at Prairie Grove and two seasons as head coach at Hector speaks for itself.

The demands and pressures upon a head coach in any sport tend to consume much of that individual's personality. For many coaches, their identity becomes wrapped up in their work to a degree they encounter difficulty walking away from coaching.

In order to successfully disengage from basketball, Froud adopted a fresh perspective, envisioning his identity outside of a sport that dominated his lifestyle for the past 40 years.

"I had discussed it with my immediate family and my brother and sister that we have around, and we came to an agreement that it was time for me to do something else. I'm ready to get out there and turn over a new leaf in my life. I can spend more time with my boys. They're getting up to the age where they can play and I can go watch them and be a dad," Froud said.

For diehard Prairie Grove fans it's akin to the effect upon residents of the fictional city of Metropolis when Superman decides he doesn't want to be Superman anymore and intentionally turns off his x-ray vision and super hearing, freeing Clark Kent from distractions so he can concentrate upon a quiet life as a mild-mannered reporter for the Daily Planet.

Critics will proclaim Superman can't simply vanish from society. There's a perception demanding he show up the moment a crisis appears,

Oh where, oh where, did the Lady Tigers' superhero coach go?

But there are certain cultures such as the traditional Crow Indian viewpoint where society functions with a built-in safeguard, protecting and respecting an individual's choice to decide what he wants to do with his life -- apart from criminal behavior, of course.

The morning after he resigned Froud listened to a podcast featuring a message called, "Heaven is cheering you on," a replay of a 2011 sermon by Joel Osteen, that seemed to reinforce his decision to resign from coaching.

The teaching is based upon the Biblical passage from Hebrews 12:1, which in the Contemporary English Version states, "Such a large crowd of witnesses is all around us!" Osteen recounts the preceding chapter, Hebrews 11, known as the "hall of faith," which includes Noah, Abraham, Sarah, Isaac, Jacob, Joseph, Moses, Rahab and David among the cloud of witnesses.

"Everyone has loved ones who have gone on to heaven to be with the Lord. They're not just floating on a cloud, playing a harp, singing lullabies, no, they're in the grandstands cheering you on, saying, 'you've got what it takes, keep pushing on, go further, dream bigger'," Osteen said.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," borrows from that concept when Rey hears the voice of Luke Skywalker proclaim, "A thousand generations live in you now, but this is your fight," while preparing to confront Darth Sidious.

Osteen grew up playing sports and related experiencing the difference it makes to have somebody in the stands that's pulling for an individual.

"When you know that they're watching you, you hear them calling your name, you see their hands up in the air, it does something on the inside," Osteen said. "It causes you to jump a little higher, to run a little faster. You got a greater determination when you know somebody is rooting for you."

Common perception tends to focus on players drawing strength from the vocal support but as Osteen expounded people from all walks of life, including coaches, benefit when they know people actively engage in cheering them on, wishing aloud for their success.

Osteen's parents, Dodie and the late John Osteen (Aug. 21, 1921 - Jan. 23, 1999), traveled a lot when he was growing up, and couldn't attend all of his games due to ministry commitments. He always played hard, yet knew when they were present. He heard their cheers and responded to the exhortation.

"When I knew that they were watching it gave me that extra boost. It may be mental, but it affects the physical. It's proven in sports, teams that have the home field advantage perform better," Osteen said.

Osteen still perceives his late father telling Lakewood Church that he founded in Houston, Tex., "You guys are amazing, you've taken it to a new level. You've gone further than I've ever dreamed of. Now, don't settle where you are, keep going, keep growing, making a difference." Osteen told the congregation, "He's cheering us on."

I hear him cheering me on all the time," he said.

"You never know what you'll accomplish when you have people cheering you on, people that are rooting for you," Osteen said. "You can accomplish your dreams. When you realize that all of heaven is pulling for you it does something on the inside. When you know this great cloud of witnesses is cheering you on, calling your name, it'll give you that boost to go further, to accomplish more."

Mark Humphrey grew up among a vast extended family of the Crow Indians in south central Montana. His Indian name, "Sings With His Heart," was given unto him by his late adopted father, Walter "Merle" Big Medicine (July 19, 1941 - Nov. 22, 2021), of Dunmore, Mont. Humphrey is a member of a federally recognized tribe. Humphrey's poetry compositions derive from a rich spiritual and Native American heritage. Humphrey is a sports writer for the Enterprise-Leader. Opinions expressed are those of the author.