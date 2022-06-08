Junkin’ In Prairie Grove

Sarah Bright of Springdale came to The Junk Ranch to look for items for her own booth. She said she was making her first trip to her truck and would return to shop some more at the vintage fair in Prairie Grove. The Junk Ranch had more than 100 vendors, with many set up for the first time, according to Julie Speed, one of the owners and coordinators. Speed said she was especially appreciative of the good weather for the weekend.

Sara Mayer of Rolla, Mo., came to Prairie Grove over the weekend to go to The Junk Ranch and shop at other places. Here, Mayer is browsing the vendor booth, Two Vintage Sisters, owned by Gretchen Morehart of Fort Smith and Jennifer Greenway of West Fork. This was their first time at The Junk Ranch and their booth included mostly items from their parents' collectibles.



Ashley Collins of Russellville takes a seat to look through some wooden plaques at Junk at the Mill, held Friday and Saturday at the Washington County Milling Co., in Prairie Grove. This booth, called Newly Made Designs, is owned by Kelsey Smith of Lowell and features all handmade items.

