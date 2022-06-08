Prairie Grove’s Summer Reading Program Kicks Off June 13

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove Public Library will kick off its summer reading program with a free pool party from 7:15-9:15 p.m. Monday, June 12 at Prairie Grove Aquatic Park.

The theme for the summer program is "Oceans of Possibilities" and many activities are planned in June and July.

Storytime will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, beginning June 15 through July 20. Ventriloquist Diana Rockwell will present a program at 1 p.m. June 15 for children of all ages.

Other activities this summer include George Reader: Magician at 1 p.m., June 22; Marty the Balloon Man, 1 p.m., June 29; Tommy Terrific, 1 p.m. July 6; Inspyral Circus, 1 p.m,. July 13; and a water fun day at 1 p.m., July 20.

Drop by the library to register for the summer reading program and be ready for a fun time each week.