Prime Time Clutch Performer

FARMINGTON -- Prime time performers come through in the clutch and Mateo Carbonel's resilience and tenacity enabled him to consistently rally Farmington's basketball and soccer teams during his senior season.

Those sustained efforts make the 2022 Farmington graduate the Enterprise-Leader's selection as Male Athlete of the Year at Farmington.

Carbonel's desire to put his team over the top was on full display as he scored the deciding goal on a 25-yard kick as Farmington triumphed over Clarksville 4-3 to win the Class 4A boys state soccer championship on Everett Field at the Benton Athletic Complex on Saturday, May 21.

One week earlier he scored the only goal in Farmington's 1-0 victory over De Queen to earn a berth in the state championship match.

"It feels amazing because I've always dreamed of the moment. I have older brothers and they all played sports and just watching them have those moments I always dreamed about these type of moments. My team and I we made it happen so it was definitely nerve-wracking, but exciting and very heartfelt," Carbonel said.

Farmington won state three years after forming a varsity soccer program with an interim head coach in Josh Fonville, who still gets excited recalling season highlights when Carbonel nearly set up Caleb Blakelry for a second goal against De Queen, but the ball hit off the cross bar. Fonville said the shot was almost perfect and praised Carbonel's throw-ins.

"It was phenomenal. He does such a great job with the ball placement and honestly Caleb Blakely and Mateo, they were both basketball stars for us in the high school. They communicate so well, they know what each other is going to do and think a lot of times so because of that we've had multiple times where Caleb's had headers off him," Fonville said.

Assistant coach Brian Dean called the state semifinal winning goal by Carbonel a great play all the way around.

"To be honest that play in general started on our defensive end. De Queen actually had the ball and we ended up taking it from them and sending the ball up to our midfield, then they sent it up further to Mateo and then he did the rest," Dean said.

Carbonel finished as the leading scorer for Farmington in returning to a sport he played off and on because of a commitment to the Cardinal basketball program. He had an assist to junior Drew White, who scored Farmington's first goal in the state championship, then poked in the winner after Clarksville rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to earn ties at 2-2 and 3-3.

"Mateo was absolutely clutch in the championship game, but he's been that way all year. He had an assist on long throw-in for our first goal then he squared up and placed the ball over the keeper's head for the goal that put us on top. We really benefited from his ability and senior leadership this year," said Farmington interim coach Josh Fonville.

The state finals featured Farmington turning the tables on Clarksville in a rematch of the 4A West Conference championship won by the Panthers 3-0 on May 7.

Among his season highlights, Carbonel scored all three goals in the Cardinals' 3-1 win over Harrison in the semifinals of the Class 4A-1 Conference Tournament on Tuesday, May 3. Two of Carbonel's goals were unassisted and Caleb Blakely assisted on the other one.

During conference play Carbonel scored a pair of goals to lead Farmington past Berryville, 4-1. Luis Zavala added a goal while Jorge Cervantes contributed a goal and an assist. The win improved the Cardinals to 8-1-3 overall and 6-1-1 in conference play earning Farmington the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament and a bye into the semifinals.

In a rivalry match Farmington's teamwork powered the Cardinals past Prairie Grove, 4-1, on Tuesday, April 19. Jorge Cervantes paced the offense by scoring a goal to go while contributing two assists. Blakely, Ettore Bocchi and Carbonel also had goals for the Cardinals.

After completing high school with a graduation ceremony held at Cardinal Stadium on Tuesday, May 17, Carbonel counted it a privilege to get to represent his school one more time in the state championship.

"The fact that it's a state championship even after graduation I get to suit up in a Cardinal gear one more time. Just for the love of the school I have, it's something tremendous so strapping on that gear, my uniform, no matter what it is, I wear with pride and I love my school so I'm excited," Carbonel said prior to the match.

Just like he did in basketball as a starting forward, helping the Cardinals win 30 games and reach the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament, Carbonel excelled in soccer. Cardinal fans will long remember his exploits.