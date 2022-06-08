Restaurant Inspections

May 26

62 Traveler-Mobile

1862 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln. Critical violations: Water was obtained from an above-ground fixture and not transported through a food grade hose. Noncritical violations: No documentation of certified food protection manager.

Crazy Horse Saloon

16325 U.S. 62 West, Prairie Grove. Critical violations: A cat was in the facility. Noncritical violations: No handwashing sink in the kitchen and/or bar. Employee smoking behind the bar. No certified food protection manager.

NWA Democrat-Gazette