WCEL Obituaries for June 8, 2022

Ruth Esther Winkler

Ruth Esther Winkler, 64, a resident of Neosho, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at her home after an extended period of declining health. She was born March 31, 1958, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Roy P and Jane Ann (Carroll) Young.

Esther loved gardening and all types of flowers and shrubs. For many years she transported children and then grandchildren to private school. She hosted many family birthday parties. Her grandchildren were on her mind right up to her last words. Esther had an unshakable faith in God and was of the Apostolic Pentecostal belief.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Rachael; daughter, Marsha Frost; grandson, Sebastian Frost; sisters, Loretta Crouch, Alice Carnes, Priscilla Young and Karen Rettig, and brothers, Roy Young and David Young.

Esther is survived by her husband of 44 years, Larry Winkler; son, Larry Winkler II (Angela); daughter, Bethany Goff (Josh); sisters, Maureen Kindle, Mary Headley (Jim), Chloe Smith, Naomi Reid (Frank); brothers, John Young, Jim Young (Margie), Mark Young, Tim Young (Selena), Tom Young, Luke Young (April), Aaron Young (Kerrie) and Joe Young; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Burial will be in Bethesda Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.