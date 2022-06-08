What’s Happening

LINCOLN

Summer Reading Program

Lincoln Public Library's summer reading program continues this week with a magic show at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 8. Other events for the summer are the Kinders Music Show, 10 a.m., June 15 and the Amazeum on June 22. Register for the program through June 30. The reading challenge has prizes for children, teens and adults. All programs are free and available to families during the month of June.

All-School Reunion

The All-School Lincoln Reunion will be 2-5 p.m., Sunday, July 10 at Lincoln High, 1392 E Pridemore Drive. Donations will be collected for scholarships for seniors.

FARMINGTON

Pickleball In The Park

Farmington's new community program, "Let's Move Farmington," will be pickleball at the tennis courts at Creekside Park, 9-10 a.m., Saturday, June 11. Equipment will be provided. Come learn about one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

All-Alumni Reunion

The Farmington All-Alumni Reunion will be 3-6 p.m., Saturday, June 11, at Farmington High School, 12327 N. Highway 170. For more information, contact Norma Dickerson at [email protected], through her Facebook page, or all 479-443-5286. Mark your calendar and plan to attend. There will be refreshments and good conversations.

LINCOLN

Chicken Rod Car Show

The 11th Chicken Rod Nationals car show will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25, at Lincoln Square.

PRAIRIE GROVE