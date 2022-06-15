FARMINGTON -- The migration northwest from Star City to Farmington continues with the hiring of Ian Biggs in April. Biggs previously served as head coach for the Star City soccer program where he also worked as an assistant basketball coach. Prior to that he worked at Mountain Home as an assistant soccer and assistant basketball coach.

Current Farmington superintendent Jon Paul Laffoon and head boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor worked in those respective positions at Star City before coming to Farmington.

Biggs takes over for interim head coach Josh Fonville, who, along with assistant coach Brian Dean and volunteer assistant coach Mark Rogers, guided Farmington to the Clss 4A State boys soccer championship. Former head coach Tanner Fiel pioneered the program during the 2021 season, then resigned last fall.

Farmington alumna Breanna Jones (Class of 2012) resigned her teaching and coaching positions as head cross country coach and assistant girls basketball coach. Jones plans to pursue a career in nursing.

Other coaching changes at Farmington will have Cody Faulkner as the head boys cross country coach and head seventh grade boys basketball coach. Faulker comes from Southwest Junior High in Springdale where he served as head eighth grade boys basketball coach.

Caylee Wright takes over as head girls cross country coach and assistant girls basketball coach. She previously coached at Southwest Junior High in Springdale where she was head eighth grade girls basketball coach. Before that Wright coached at Sylvan Hills as a high school assistant coach.

Casey Moreland joins the senior high football coaching staff. Moreland's experience includes stints as head coach at Mebourne, defensive coordinator at Warren, offensive coordinator at Arkadelphia and defensive coordinator at Stuttgart.