Early Voting At Courthouse

Early voting for the June 21 Republican primary runoff elections will continue through Monday, June 20, in the county clerk's office, Room 300, at Washington County Courthouse. Voting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be no Saturday voting.

If you voted a Republican ballot for the May 24 election, you are eligible to vote in the June 21 Republican primary runoff.

If you voted a nonpartisan ballot for the May 24 election, you are eligible to vote in the June 21, 2022, Republican primary runoff.

If you did not vote in the May 24, you are eligible to vote in the June 21 Republican primary runoff.

If you voted a Democratic ballot for the May 24 election, you are not eligible to vote in the June 21 Republican primary runoff.

On election day, June 21, voting hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voting centers in western Washington County include Cane Hill College, Cincinnati Fire Station, Covenant Church on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville, Evansville Fire Station, Main Street Baptist Church in Farmington, Lincoln Community Center, Morrow Fire Station, Prairie Grove Christian Church, Rheas Mill Community Building and Weddington Community Building in Summers.

Source: Washington County Election Commission website.