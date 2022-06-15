Former Board Member Speaks ‘Blessings’ Over District

LINCOLN -- Lincoln School Board member Kendra Moore, attending her last meeting May 23, gave a short farewell speech to end her 11-year term on the board of education.

Moore did not run for re-election but is running as the Republican nominee for the District 23 seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

First, board member Connie Meyer thanked Moore for her service to the district over the years.

Moore said she was approached 11 years ago about being appointed to fill a vacancy on the board.

"I didn't know anything about school board or public service, but hey, I was up for another adventure, so why not," Moore said.

Her time on the board has been a "life-changing experience," she said. "I have a deep love for Lincoln schools and so just really have enjoyed my time here."

Moore said she and her husband talk to their sons a lot about perspective.

"Perspective is how you see the world in a different way," she said.

Her service on the board changed her perspective, she said.

"I have a whole new appreciation for educators who give so much of themselves and their time for their students and the success of our students; for our kiddos who work hard every day to achieve more and learn more; for our community that really rallies around our school and gives abundantly anytime there's a request, that's awesome."

Addressing her fellow board members, she said they have a common goal, even though they may not have always agreed over the past 11 years.

"The one thing we've had in common is that our educators and students have the resources they need to be successful."

She next thanked the administration and all the others that make sure a school is successful: technology, transportation, nutrition.

"This was my first experience in public service and, of course, that's changed my perspective on public service. And my experience here changed my perspective on my career," she said. "When I learned that student enrollment declined over the past few years, I was really burdened with wanting to find places for people and students to live so they could really understand what this school system is all about and what a great place it is."

Moore, who is a contractor, has been involved in housing developments in the city of Lincoln in the past couple years.

She thanked the administration and board for listening to her "crazy ideas" over the years and even going along with some of the them.

"I believe the Lord assigns seasons of life and as this season of service is over, we'll go on to another season of something else. I will forever be a wolf and I'm proud of what we've accomplished over the past 11 years and I know there are greater things to accomplish over the next 11 years."

Becoming emotional, Moore said she spoke "blessings" over the school and would pray for guidance.